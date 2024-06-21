Glens Falls High School Class of 2024!

Meet Glens Falls’ Top 10



Valedictorian Kendall Gross, daughter of Elizabeth and Anton Gross, plans to attend Northeastern University to study Computer and Electrical Engineering. Kendall has been a three sport varsity athlete for four years, captain of Field Hockey, president of Key Club and co-editor of the newspaper club.



•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

Glens Falls graduates 128, June 22 at the school

Salutatorian Natalia Steves, daughter of Kate and Owen Steves, plans to study Economics and Theatre Administration at Ithaca College. Natalia is president of the Drama Club and starred as Marmee in this year’s production of Little Women. She received the RIT Art and Design Award her junior year, and had artwork at the Hyde Museum and on Broadway at the Marquis Theater.Jocelyn Smith, daughter of Jayme and Krystle Smith, will attend Niagara University to study in their academic and career exploration program and compete on their Women’s Bowling Team. Jocelyn was the Foothills First Team All-Star in bowlling for her entire high school career, made the Female Section 2 Composite Team four times, and received the Foothills Sportsmanship Award for bowling.Class president Liam Burgess, son of Jody and Ethan Burgess, plans to study physics and biology on the pre-med track at Colgate University. Liam is the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet that directed the mascot change, co-editor of the school newspaper, and qualified for the state cross country championship his junior and senior years.Brayden Dock, son of Jeffrey and Alicia Dock, will play Division I Golf at Colgate University. The three-sport varsity athlete made the varsity golf team starting in 7th grade, won sectionals and qualified for states every year of his high school career.Ava Snyder, daughter of Julie Snyder of Glens Falls and Stephen Snyder of Warrensburg, will attend Hamilton College. In her junior and senior years Ava been a student in the International Baccalaureate Diploma program at Queensbury High School, and served as Lieutenant Governor of New York District Key Club Division 15.Class secretary Amelie Nassivera, daughter of Tony and Gina Nassivera, will attend the University of Rhode Island for a degree in chemistry secondary education. Amelie received the RIT Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, and is a three-season volleyball player.Carolyn Lunt, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Lunt, plans to study Health Sciences on the Physical Therapy track at Ithaca College. Carolyn is captain of the Women’s Basketball and Volleyball teams. She received the Clarkson University Leadership Award in her jnior year.Samuel Palmer, son of Scott and Rene Palmer, will pursue Adolescent Education with a primary concentration in Physics at SUNY Geneseo. He enjoys playing baseball year round, ski racing in winter, and recreational rock climbing.Gabrielle Houde, daughter of Natalie and Eric Houde, will attend SUNY Geneseo to pursue a career in medicine. Garielle studied in the BOCES New Vision Health Careers program. She is Court Captain of the Volleyball team, and crochets scarves for cancer patients through the Cast With Care club.

Glens Falls High School’s Graduation is Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m., in the High School auditorium.

Expected graduates: 128.

Speakers: Valedictorian Kendall Gross, Salutatorian Natalia Steves, student speakers Liam Burgess and Jack Sweet, Superintendent Krislynn Dengler and Principal Kevin Warren.

This is the second year after COVID. The school said, “We believe that holding the ceremony at the school creates a more personal and intimate atmosphere for the graduates and their families….

“This year’s class has been exceptional due to their community involvement, character, and bond. We’re going to miss them!”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved