Congratulations, South High Class of 2024!

237 graduates, commencement at Cool Arena



South Glens Falls expects 237 students to graduate in commencement exercises, Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Tickets are not required.

The School District selected two students to speak.



• Elena Kennedy, child of Karen and Edward Kennedy, is President of the Class of 2024. Elena will attend Grove City College for mechanical engineering.

• Raven Zimmerman, child of Ronald Zimmerman and Rachel Kusnierz Zimmerman, is this year’s student poet. Raven will read an original piece entitled “Together” that will be posted later on the district website. Raven will attend the University of Rhode Island to study neuroscience and pharmacology.

The keynote address will be by a special guest speaker. Other speakers are interim principal Richard Murphy, and superintendent Kristine Orr.

South High switched last year from recognizing “Top Ten” graduates to conferring Latin Honors. It does not designate a Valedictorian or Salutatorian.

This year, 32 students are graduating Summa Cum Laude, 28 are graduating Magna Cum Laude, and 42 are graduating Cum Laude.

South Glens Falls Class of 2024!

This list is as accurate as possible at press time.

Summa Cum Laude: HHH

Magna Cum Laude: HH

Cum Laude: H

Amelia B Adams HH

Katherine Aday H

Oliver Alden

Emalee Amell

Cameron Arehart

Meagan Aubrey HHH

Kaylee M Augusta

Joel E Aviles

Brennan L Baker

Cameron A Baker

Parker A Baker H

James M Bakken H

Charles BammertHHH

Alannah M Barody

Analucia Barrera HH

Connor Basile HHH

Jessica Beames HHH

Olivia Belden HH

Sophia Belden HHH

Mia Benincasa H

Cali Blackmer

Taven S Blair

Jacob R Blaise

Christopher Boggie

Nathan Bonanno

Marcus C Bovair

Juliana L Bramer H

Adam Brennan HH

Cooper Brennan

Emma Bruce

Anja-Marie G Brueder HH

Jaydon Brunelle

Trevor Burch

Madeline L Burleigh HHH

Nathan J Burrell HHH

Megyn P Buser

Brian Bushey

Lauren Butler

Richard G Caldera H

Caden J Cameron

Bronsyn Chadwick

Trent J Chesney

Riley Clark

Benjamin A Cohen H

William J Cole

Jonathan Z Colello HH

Aidan S Collins

Justice Columbus

Bryce Comstock H

Breanna Converse

Daniel Cormie HHH

Haley Corso HH

Charles Cota HH

Kamryn F Couture

Malia Dake HHH

Dominick J Daly

Marissa Daly

Nicholas M Dardanelli

Brody Dashnaw

Joshua DeLancy HHH

Anaiyah R Deloatch

Xavier DeRush

Quinn Devine

Ava Dickinson H

Jaiden E Dickinson H

Sienna Donato HHH

Natalie Duffy HH

Lauren Durfey HH

Samuel A Eggleston H

Sebastian Z Ellsworth

Easton Engelhard H

Alexis T Estabrook

Quyntin Fallen

Kayla Fialkovich

Leahann Fish

Brodie J Forando

Benjamin Fordyce H

Elizabeth ≠≠≠French H

Jacob Fuller

Kari Gage H

Grace E Gagne

Rene’ Gavin

Brielle Gibilaro H

Ciara Gonzalez

Anthony Goodsell

Nina M Gordon

Zayne Hanlon

Katelyn Harrington HHH

Megan Harrington HH

Zachary Harrington H

Briana Healy HHH

Kevin P Healy

Noah C Hilleboe H

Abigail Hoffman HH

Alexis J Howard

Ashton Humphries H

Victor T Hyland

Aiman Irfan HHH

Diondre’ D Irish

Ian Jackson H

Seth A Jameson H

Xavier Johnson H

Brooke M Johnston H

Rachel Jorgensen HHH

Emily Kamber HH

Kelan Kearney H

Hunter Keefe

Konnor J Keith

Elena G Kennedy HHH

Isabelle L Kerr H

Tone’ K Kerwin H

Jack Killeen H

Joseph Killian

Matthew C Kirk

Sydney Kurtz

Ryan LaMarche HH

Alexander W LaPointe

Nathan J LaPointe H

Justin Lary HHH

Colin LeClair H

Kyle LeClair HHH

Tyler Leininger

Dylon Lepine

Natalie E Leveille

Ashley Li HHH

Dominic Lombardi HH

Connyr T Lorey

Forrest R Lottie III

Cora M Lynch

Sarah Mack HH

Logan T Mahoney

Jade M Maille H

Natalie Mallette

Aedan Mallory H

Caleb T Manning

Nicholas P Manning

Abigail Matteson HH

Amanda Mattrazzo HHH

Veronica Maynard HHH

Shane P McCanney-Fiumara

Lily C McNulty HHH

Lanie Miller H

Maya Minnolera HH

Allison J Mooney H

Kenneth T Morrissey

Emily Murray

Jillian Nichols HHH

Rori Novack HHH

Dominic P Osakowicz HH

Kristopher Osakowicz

Kirsten Owens

Haley M Pagan HHH

Logan A Palmer

Kamryn A Paradis

Klifton K Paradis H

Hope Parker

Carter J Parsons

Clayten W Pauldine

Matthew Perrotte H

Aiden Pierre H

Olivia G Portillo

Liam Powers

Alexander Powhida H

Kayleigh Pratt

Shawn K Presher HH

Anthony Ragnacci

Bryan O Ramos H

Antoine E Ramsey Jr.

Zoe Rapp

Eva K Reece

Claira Repsis HHH

Hannah G Revell HH

Ava E Reynolds HH

Aiden Rooney H

Christopher R Roselle

Jacob D Russell H

Ella Russom

Rosalyn Sanabria HHH

Nathaniel Sanders H

Damon B Saunders HH

Heleine E Schulz

Troy M Schusteritsch

Vanessa Sechler

Isabella R Sefcik HHH

Camilla Short HHH

Seth J Shortte

Kiera Simmons H

Kierra A Skaarup HH

Joseph V Smaldone

Kaylee M Soules

Carson Starr

Elizabeth Stephenson HH

Caden Strayer

Oskar E Sumner

Asya M Tatsey

Kyle Therrien

James Thompson H

Cody Touse HHH

Michaela Tracy HH

Arabella Tracy-Bonner H

Nora Trimarchi HHH

Natalee J Tucker HH

Sierra F VanDerwarker HH

Nathaniel L VanTassell HHH

Ethan Vasak HH

Xavier Velez

Boston E White

Scott D Whitford

Nicholas Wright H

Lynn Yang HHH

Wyatt L Younger HH

Raven Zimmerman HHH

•

Students who earned a General Equivalency Degree and will walk at graduation:

Keegan Eddy

Kendrick Charles Kamburelis

Camden Jeffrey Raimo

Aiden Stevenson

Chesney Tucker

Leif Erik Vance

Joshua Wood

32 Summa Cum Laude South Glens Falls Grads

Meagan Aubrey, child of Lisa Aubrey and Mark Aubrey, will attend St Lawrence University to major in environmental science.

Charles Bammert, child of Sara Rumrill and Alfred Bammert, will attend SUNY Cortland to major in physical education/ administration.

Connor Basile, child of Michael and Cherie Basile, will attend Binghamton University to major in computer science and physics.

Jessica Beames, child of Buddy and Chasity Beames, will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to major in engineering.

Sophia Belden, child of Pete and Jen Belden, will attend Manhattanville University to major in musical theater.

Madeline Burleigh, child of Marla Dygert and Madeline Burleigh, will attend Union College.

Nathan Burrell, child of Jim and Kristine Burrell, will attend Pace University to major in arts and entertainment management.

Daniel Cormie, child of Daniel and Laurel Cormie, will attend Pace University to major in arts management.

Malia Dake, child of Lani and Dennis Dake, plans to attend Hartwick College to study psychology.

Joshua DeLancy, child of Tina and Dixton DeLancy, will major in engineering at the University at Buffalo.

Sienna Donato, child of Stephanie Donato and Brandon Donato, will attend Binghamton University to study psychology.

Katelyn Harrington, child of Pamela and Brian Harrington, will attend SUNY Adirondack with plans to become a registered nurse.

Briana Healy, child of Nicholas and Melanie Healy, will attend SUNY Adirondack to major in microbiology.

Aiman Irfan, child of Irfan Haq and Sameera Jamil, will major in biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Rachel Jorgensen, child of Stephanie and Shawn Jorgensen, will attend Saint Lawrence University and plans to attend medical school in the future.

Elena Kennedy, child of Karen and Edward Kennedy, will attend Grove City College to study mechanical engineering.

Justin Lary, child of Michael Lary and Jennifer Thomas, will attend SUNY Cortland to major in elementary education and play lacrosse.

Ashley Li, child of Sheng Li and Huixing Jiang, will be a double major in neuroscience and psychology at Stony Brook University.

Amanda Matrazzo, child of Maria Steele and Christopher Matrazzo, will attend SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry to major in conservation biology, will work for the Adirondack Mountain Club as a summit steward.

Veronica Maynard, child of Barbara and Robert Maynard, will attend Clarkson University with a double major in biomolecular science and chemistry, beginning with a five-week summer research program in early July.

Lily McNulty, child of Ryan and Susan McNulty, will study neuroscience at Brandeis University.

Jillian Nichols, child of Donna Nichols and Jacquelyn Parten, will attend Skidmore College.

Rori Novack, child of Amy and Pete Novack, will attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute to major in nursing.

Haley Pagan, child of Heidi and Marcos Pagan, will attend Stony Brook University to major in health science.

Rosalyn Sanabria, child of Tammy Thew and Ezequias Sanabria, will attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges to major in political science in a pre-law track.

Isabella Sefcik, child of Jaime and Paul Sefcik, will study biochemistry and run track & field at Binghamton University.

Camilla Short, child of Karen and Jonathan Short, will attend Saint Francis University for a bachelors in Zoo and Aquarium Science.

Cody Touse, child of Brian and Lisa Touse, will major in biology at Binghamton University.

Nora Trimarchi, child of Michelle Trimarchi and Robert Trimarchi, will attend SUNY Oneonta to major in elementary education.

Nathaniel VanTassell, child of Dawn and Jody VanTassell, will attend Western New England University, to major in psychology.

Lynn Yang, child of Jing Jing Dong and Rong Yao Yang, will attend Johns Hopkins University.

Raven Zimmerman, child of Ronald Zimmerman and Rachel Kusnierz Zimmerman will attend the University of Rhode Island to study neuroscience and pharmacology.

Also graduating Summa Cum Laude: Kyle LeClair, Claira Repsis.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved