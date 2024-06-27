Our June 27 front page

Happy Independence Day! Let’s talk baseball. Fireworks schedule. APA OK’s ProcellaCOR application; LGA sues; Muller grants stay; arguments this Friday. Champlain Beef: GoFundMe bogus. Storm damage: Downed trees briefly closed Prospect Mtn. Highway; Glen & Narrow Islands impacted too. Plea from LG events: ‘We need help!’. Winney’s Blueberry Farm has new owner. Thunder & Devils extend agreement. Dome’s buyer plans $1.1 million in upgrades; counties OK aid of $288,759. Solar project on former Fort Edward landfill. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

