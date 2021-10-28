Glens Falls Farmers Market to Aviation Mall for the winter

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Beginning Nov. 6, the Saturday morning Glens Falls Farmers Market will move to Aviation Mall in Queensbury through April 30. Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s final “summer” Market is this Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-noon at South Street Pavilion in Glens Falls.

Some 25 to 29 vendors are expected for the winter market, said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith.

It will be located in the Food Court area, with some outside in the entry area.

“We’re all about working with the community,” Mr. Griffith said. “It’s all about creating relationships with Lake George Village, the outlets, downtown Glens Falls…

“Our mission is to draw foot traffic. The farmers’ market said they see 350 people on a regular basis. We are hoping those people will also head into Target or Dick’s (Sporting Goods) while they are here.”

Last year, the winter market was held in the lobby of the Cool Insuring Arena.

Arena general manager Jeff Mead said they have events planned on several weekends that will take up the lobby as well as the arena. They include, in November, the Adirondack Stampede rodeo and the New York State Public High School Girls’ Volleyball Tournament, both returning after a one-year hiatus.

“We did enjoy hosting it, though,” Mr. Mead said of the Farmers’ Market.

The winter market previously was at Sanford Street School in Glens Falls.

The Farmers Market did not return messages from The Chronicle.

Copyright © 2021 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved