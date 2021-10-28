JP Bruno’s to reopen on South St., GF, for Halloween

By Jason Irwin, Chronicle Rock Around the Block

It was March 16, 2020, that I got the text from JP Bruno’s owner, Perry Leonbruno. “We have to shut down. It’s all over the news.”

I spent the previous weekend as the house DJ at the popular South Street establishment, and a big night for St. Patrick’s Day was expected. Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans.

It’s a story that many local businesses will find familiar.

Thankfully, things seem to be getting back to normal — and with that, JP’s will be reopening this Halloween weekend.

Why’d it take them so long?

“Obviously we wanted people to be safe,” Perry says. “But I also want our customers to have the full JP Bruno’s experience, not a fraction of it. There were so many restrictions that we felt it was better to take some time off.”

He used that time to upgrade the space with improved flooring, new rustic sheet metal décor on the walls, and a new stone look on the walls and bar.

A bathroom re-model was completed this week, and there is more on the way Perry says.

Outside of JP’s, he also had time to work on several other buildings he owns in the area, and helped daughters, Jade and Gennah, open the Nash Beauty Bar Salon in South Glens Falls.

JP Bruno’s reopening staff includes General Manager Gloria Greeno, Bar Manager Tracey White, new bartenders, and myself, as house DJ, sound person and entertainment director.

New Kitchen Manager Chuck Kelsey is a well known local musician, who also also has 40 years of restaurant experience, he notes. “I’m helping to create a new menu, and I think people are going to love it,” Chuck says.

“Expect fresh burgers and wraps, new pizzas. I’d like to see some hot turkey and hot roast beef sandwiches with homemade gravy. Fresh breaded chicken tenders, not frozen. Maybe some fried whole belly clams, maybe a Reuben.

“Fresh ingredients and high quality is important. It’s all still in development.”

Perry says, “I want to do more of a restaurant. We have such a great space and staff, and we will be adding more to both as we go.

“I want to do more early, acoustic-style entertainment for our dinner customers,” he said. “We will still have a band or DJ for events, but not as much, and we will in general be closing a little earlier than in the past.”

This grand opening weekend will be more reminiscent of the JP’s of the past however — with a big Halloween Party on Friday (DJ’d by me), and live music by the band Vinyl Vault on Saturday.

“We want to celebrate and see everyone. It’s been too long,” Perry says.

The bar & grill will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., with closing hours extended slightly for special occasions, he said.

