Glens Falls Detective shares take re ‘kids on bikes’

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Glens Falls Police Detective Sergeant Nate Warrington, in a presentation at the start of last Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, said, “Recently we have been seeing and hearing a lot of issues about large groups of juveniles on bicycles.” He said he has not yet seen any incidents this year “where someone has stuck around and provided a statement saying a juvenile on a bicycle has caused them harm or damage.”

“If this is occurring, the biggest thing that I encourage the public to do is call the police and wait for an officer,” he said.

Det. Sgt. Warrington said biking on sidewalks is not allowed, and all bike riders must follow the rules of the road, including riding only on the right side of the roadway, obeying traffic signs and stopping for people in crosswalks.

He said City law enforcement has been putting greater focus on electric bikes and scooters recently.

“Technology has moved much faster than the laws could catch up with. That’s something our department is trying to make sure all of our officers are educated on, and make sure we’re comfortable enforcing newer laws that have come into place the past couple years,” he said.

Under state law, e-bikes aren’t allowed to go over 25 miles per hour and can’t be operated by anyone under age 16. But Det. Sgt. Warrington warned that illegal e-bikes are attainable online.

He said a third of the Glens Falls Police Department is participating in training with the New York Bike Coalition on April 29, to learn more about bike-related law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Adirondack Cycling Advocates hosts an “E-Bikes in our Community” public forum at the Queensbury Hotel on Wednesday, April 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

“If this is occurring, the biggest thing that I encourage the public to do is call the police and wait for an officer,” he said.

Det. Sgt. Warrington said biking on sidewalks is not allowed, and all bike riders must follow the rules of the road, including riding only on the right side of the roadway, obeying traffic signs and stopping for people in crosswalks.

He said City law enforcement has been putting greater focus on electric bikes and scooters recently.

“Technology has moved much faster than the laws could catch up with. That’s something our department is trying to make sure all of our officers are educated on, and make sure we’re comfortable enforcing newer laws that have come into place the past couple years,” he said.

Under state law, e-bikes aren’t allowed to go over 25 miles per hour and can’t be operated by anyone under age 16. But Det. Sgt. Warrington warned that illegal e-bikes are attainable online.

He said a third of the Glens Falls Police Department is participating in training with the New York Bike Coalition on April 29, to learn more about bike-related law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Adirondack Cycling Advocates hosts an “E-Bikes in our Community” public forum at the Queensbury Hotel on Wednesday, April 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Det. Sgt. Warrington also noted that the City plans a youth bike rodeo in May “to promote safe cycling and educate on laws that were not around ten years ago.”

Asked what to do if a bicyclist is approaching recklessly on the sidewalk, Det. Sgt. Warrington said he recommends “stopping where you are.”

“It is most likely that the person operating the bicycle sees you and will make a maneuver around you,” he said. “If you make a quick movement, that may not be something that they were accounting for, and that could cause a collision.”

He asked also, “Please do not shout at every juvenile on the street,” noting “We are also getting reports of that.”

“Remember that an adult accosting a juvenile will play out a lot differently than a juvenile accosting an adult,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid of every single child that you see out riding a bicycle,” he said. “The weather is starting to get nicer. I am an avid bike rider myself. It’s nice to get out and enjoy some of our bike paths. And kids like it too. Not every child is aggressive.”

Following Det. Sgt. Warrington’s comments, Mayor Diana Palmer suggested an alternative city-sponsored event for kids on bikes to potentially deter them from causing trouble in groups.

“There are these known ‘Bike out’ activities where there’s pre-planning,” she said. “All the group of kids plan to meet and they take over a road, which they’re not allowed to do.

“What I’m asking the parents of these children to do is work with the city and we will find a way to make it safe for your child to participate in such an event.”

In a subsequent press release, the City said, “Two years ago, the Glens Falls Police Department made about 25 arrests related to children’s cycling activity.

“Some of the arrests were of the children themselves, but often the parents were brought to court. They get prosecuted in these cases because they are not properly overseeing their children’s activities.”

“Our officers often know these kids,” Assistant Police Chief Kyle Diamond was quoted. “These are not always bad kids, but rather kids being foolish. They are not really in a ‘gang.’”

He said most live in Glens Falls. “If these kids are caught again and again, the parents can be held accountable.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve