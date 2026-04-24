Man dies in Fort Ann motocross accident; Adk MX closed for ‘a while’

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Nicholas Milohnic, 62, of Beacon, died at Adk MX motocross track in Fort Ann after an accident on Saturday morning. State Police said they responded to a call after Mr. Milohnic was ejected from his dirt bike following a jump.

Police said, “Lifesaving measures were taken by bystanders and then EMS upon their arrival, but Mr. Milohnic sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” The investigation is ongoing, but the death does not appear suspicious, they said.

“No words could ever explain!” Adk MX owner Jeremy Treadway wrote on Facebook. “Call your family and tell them you love them! Life is precious! God Speed!”

Mr. Treadway added, in a video, that he will close the track at least “for a while.”

“I didn’t build a track for people to get hurt at. I built a track for families to have fun and enjoy themselves.

“When that changes, it gives you a different perspective on what you’re doing.

“So the track here will be shut down. I don’t know how long — a while. Until I talk to friends and family and see what we want to do or not do. Right now we don’t know what the right thing is. Just a tragic day here for family, friends. Just horrific. We’ll open back up, maybe.”

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