Glens Falls East End seeks input on ‘Quality of Life’; due 4/27

April 24, 2026 Hot Copy

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: East End Rising is a Glens Falls task force charged with devising plans to attract investment and identify funding opportunities for this distinctly historic neighborhood of the City.

The group just released a survey seeking community input on “Quality of Life” issues regarding this next area of the City targeted for improvement.

“We want your input on what it’s like to live and/or work in the East End,” said a message from LaBella, the consulting firm working with the committee.

Community Members at the East End Rising meeting, March 5 at Abraham Wing Elementary School in Glens Falls. Topics included plans for a community survey that was just released by the LaBella consulting firm this week. The next meeting planned in May, will include a driving tour of East End locations, they said. Chronicle photo/Cathy DeDe
The group seeks responses of residents, workers and others interested in the East End, including students, committee members said at their March 5 meeting.

The survey is open now through Monday, April 27. For more information or to request a link to the survey, see eastendrising.com.

The next meeting of the East End Rising committee is planned on Tuesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. It will include a walking tour of East End locations, they said in March. Meeting place TBA.

“East End” includes Abraham Wing Elementary School, also known as The Glens Falls Common School District.

It also encompasses East Field; the Hyde Collection, World Awareness Children’s Museum and The Shirt Factory; parts of the Feeder Canal and Warren County Bikeway; Harding-Mazzotti Arena; Finch Paper and other industry; the Open Door Mission and other service providers; and several blocks of residential neighborhoods.

The survey asks about events, services, issues, challenges, safety, and areas for improvement in the district.

“For reference, the boundaries of the East End are roughly from Ridge Street, along Warren Street, to the Queensbury-Glens Falls line, and up Dix Avenue,” LaBella Associates writes. Their map extends south to the city line along the Hudson River. Image from East End Rising Materials

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