Planning Board unanimously OK’s Patten’s Washington Square

The Glens Falls Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved Chris Patten’s plan to raze a pair of two-story houses on Glen Street and a one-story office building on Harlem Street to create Washington Square encompassing two new three-story apartment buildings and a fitness center.

Chair Dan Bruno and Planning Board members Art Belden, Tom Landry, Jack Morphis, and Ron Greene all voted yes. Rachel Murray was absent.

Speaking of the historic brick building at 391 Glen that many urged saving, Mr. Landry said, “It’s a sad situation that the current building has to come down, but it’s just not practical to repair.”

He told Mr. Patten and his development team, “I think you’ve done an excellent job trying to recreate that — as far as the look and the feel of the old building.”

After ardent opposition to razing it, Mr. Patten and project architect Ethan Hall redesigned one of the planned buildings.

Architect Mr. Hall told The Chronicle back in September, “Facade treatments have been redesigned to be more in keeping with the style of the one building on Glen Street that everyone seems to be so fond of.”

He said then that the Glen Street facade will have brick veneer “with a stone base similar to the existing building.”

In November, numerous people spoke against the project during public comment period, and the board received 27 letters of opposition.

Glen Street resident Meaghan Golden cited concerns with traffic, safety, and aesthetics, among other things.

“These new housing developments do not fit in with Glens Falls’s aesthetic value,” she wrote. “The particular location of this development is surrounded by historic buildings, including one on the historic register: First Presbyterian Church, across from the historic Sherman House Senior Center, and right down the street from our historic headquarters at The Chapman Museum.”

She noted that 391 Glen that will be demolished “is currently on a Glens Falls Historic Architectural walking tour.”

The two new apartments will have a total of 54 one-bedroom units.

Mr. Patten also plans to construct a single story recreation building, a single story covered pavillion and “associated parking areas,” his application stated.

Mr. Patten’s future tenants will share parking with the Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. law firm next door.

The law firm is selling its property to Mr. Patten and will rent from him.

Planning Board also approves Patten’s South & Broad plans

The Glens Falls Planning Board also gave final, unanimous approval to Chris Patten’s plans to build 24 one and two-bedroom apartment units at 10 Broad St. at the site of a former Rite Aid, and 20 apartments (16 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom) on the second and third floors of the vacant 46-56 South Street building, where he also plans to create six commercial spaces on the ground floor. — Ben Westcott

