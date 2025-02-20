Glens Falls boys swimming wins Section II title

Glens Falls High School’s boys swim team won the Section II Division II championship Saturday at Shenendehowa High School for the first time since 2020. The Black Bears finished with 432 points, comfortably ahead of second place Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk-Greenville’s 300.

“We’re very happy,” Head Coach Kevin Crossman told The Chronicle. “It’s been a few years since we’ve won it, so it felt good to have a title back. We’ve been finishing second for the past three years.”

This season, Glens Falls’ path to the top was smoothed after Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake-Scotia-Glenville, which finished ahead of them those three years, was moved to a larger-school division.



“That put us in a better position to win, for sure,” said Crossman, who has coached Glens Falls for 21 years.

“Towards the end of January, things really started to click for our young kids. I think they started to believe in themselves, started to see some potential, and that was kind of a turning point for our season. From that point, we exponentially added some kids into our sectional meet, which ended up resulting in the win.”

As for the older boys, he said, “Our senior class is some of the most exceptional student athletes that have ever come through the program. They’re good kids, they’re hard working, they’re excellent students, they do great things in our community.”

Senior Jackson Menard was the sole individual event winner for Glens Falls, capturing the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.47 seconds.

Menard also swam on two winning relay teams: the 200 medley with Henry France-Miller, Tiernan Talbot and Henry Guillet that won in 1:46.55, and the 200 freestyle team of Menard, Talbot, Brady Gross and Guillet that won in 1:36.17.

No individual Glens Falls swimmers qualified for the state meet, and there is no state team competition beyond sectionals. ­ — Ben Westcott

