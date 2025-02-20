Big crowd in Lake George for Robert Rogers talk

“Author Martin Klotz Discusses Robert Rogers before a Packed House at Lake George,” reported the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance.

The press release said, “Martin Klotz, author of the new and highly acclaimed book Robert Rogers, Ranger: The Rise and Fall of an American Icon (Westholme Publishing, 2024), spoke on the accomplishments and some of the more outrageous behavior of his subject on Saturday (February 1) before a standing-room-only crowd of 115 at the Holiday Inn Resort Lake George….

“Attendees were so captivated by Klotz’s presentation that the supply of 40 books provided by Westholme Publishing for sale at the event was exhausted, resulting in an additional quantity needing to be retrieved from the author’s car — which was also depleted.”



Battlefield Alliance President John DiNusso was quoted: “We were delighted by the audience’s reaction to Martin and his findings. The questions that were asked and the high demand for the book show that Rogers remains a hot topic in our area.” The release said, “Klotz acknowledged Rogers’s gifts of leadership and personal heroism. However, the founder of the legendary Rangers in the 18th Century British military was documented as chronically dishonest, greatly exaggerating victories while misrepresenting defeats, and deficient on developing and executing sound strategies. His contributions to the British in their ultimate victory over the French may be considered as minimal, and Rogers essentially had deteriorated into chronic alcoholism by the time of the American Revolution.



“Overall, the colorful Robert Rogers of legend continues to excite and entertain history-lovers of the Colonial era, especially in areas such as the Lake George-Lake Champlain Region where his exploits have been commemorated for over 250 years. Klotz explained that his fascination with Rogers only grew stronger as he found primary sources in the US and the United Kingdom that often contradicted this legend.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved