Our February 20 front page

Prime-Time Seniors Issue! Skater who fell through the ice on Lake George. Pizza Jerks assault. Shortage of speech therapists hot issue. JG3: Retiring his jersey ‘something I could only have dreamed of’ Dan Rice seeking GF Ward 3 Council seat. 2nd meeting on West Mountain project: More public pro & con. FA’s Camp Little Notch raising funds, optimistic on refinancing its mortgage. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

