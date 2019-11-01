GF Symphony: Music of Ballet

The Glens Falls Symphony continues its “Season of Dance” with a program called “Ballet Grace,” …

The Glens Falls Symphony continues its “Season of Dance” with a program called “Ballet Grace,” on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Glens Falls High School Auditorium.



Tix: $25-$36, $10 student with ID.

Season tickets can also be purchased for this and remaining concerts of the 2019-2020 season.

Box office: 793-1348 or theglensfallssymphony.org.

Sunday’s celebration of dance “brings the unmatchable beauty” of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet music to the stage, says the Symphony.

The orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz” from Sleeping Beauty, the opening scene from Swan Lake, and the “Cossack Dance” from Mazepa — Thaikovsky’s three-act opera based on a poem by Alexander Pushkin.

Also on the program: Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo Suite,” and Malcolm Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances — “inspired by Scottish folk music forms like the strathspey, the reels and other traditional Scottish music,” says Symphony director Jennifer Brink in the press release.

“We are very much enjoying presenting concerts that share music that inspired dancers and choreographers…and dances that have inspired composers!” Ms. Brink writes.

As typical, Conductor and Music Director Charles Peltz will give a pre-concert talk, free for all ticketholders, in the auditorium at 3 p.m.

