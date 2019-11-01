Meet Sunday’s Chronicle Book Fair authors

Quick bios & info for 100+ presenters

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: We’re overwhelmed by …

Quick bios & info for 100+ presenters

>Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: We’re overwhelmed by how many fascinating authors and other presenters are signed up for this year’s 24th annual Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair.

It’s Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls. We’ll have author displays, book talks, children’s activities, and so much more.

Admission is free!

On the next several pages , find short bios for all of our presenters.

We asked each to provide sample book titles, the genre they’re writing in, and a “pithy description” of themselves and their books.

Note: Starred items are break-out talks by some of the authors.

Nearly everyone is planning to be here signing books all day.

This brief compilation can’t possibly do our many accomplished authors and presenters full justice.

Please come to the Book Fair on Sunday to meet them in person!

The authors!

• Esma Ashraf, Shamma: The Dancing Flame. Genre: Poetry. Pithy Description: Award-winning book published by Archway from Simon & Schuster intertwines two shades of culture. Shamma, “a flame of the candle,” reflects the ethnicity of South Asia where the identity of a woman is marked by her dedication for her ultimate love.

* 5-minute readings! 2 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Edward Baker, Dan Arrow and the New World Order • Dan Arrow and the Hollow Moon • Dan Arrow and the Three-Headed Ophidian. Genre: Science Fiction. Pithy Description: Edward Baker is a retired educator who enjoys anything related to conspiracy theories and the alien presence. His books are based upon his own sightings, real conspiracy theories, and seemingly unrelated elements.

• Christopher Baldwin, Glens Falls. Genre: Graphic novel, history, local history, all-ages. Pithy Description: Graphic novel about the history and arts of Glens Falls, by cartoonist-graphic novelist who lived here briefly. Created via interviews with area organizations; funded via a NYSCA grant.

* Author talk: Glens Falls, A Graphic Portrait, 2 p.m. in the Warren Room.

• Kristen Balouch, Thank You, Trees! • Mystery Bottle • The Little Girl with the Big Big Voice • The King and the Three Thieves • more. Genre: Illustrated children’s books and board books. Pithy Description: Children’s book author and Illustrator, artist and designer of Hague and Brooklyn, New York, is on a mission to make the world better—one children’s book at a time.

* Author talk, 1 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Pauline C. Bartel, The Complete ‘Gone With the Wind’ Trivia Book • Amazing Animal Actors • Reel Elvis! The Ultimate Trivia Guide to the King’s Movies. Genre: Popular culture/nonfiction. Pithy Description: For Gone with the Wind’s REEL story, ask Pauline Bartel!

* 5-minute readings! 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room. “Why Clark Gable Wanted Nothing to do with the Role of Rhett Butler!”

• Bob Bayle, A Glens Falls-Lake George Area Portfolio, 1904-1946, by Francis Bayle • An Adirondack Portfolio 1902-1935; The Hiking Stories and Photography of Francis Bayle. Works by the late Francis Bayle, presented by his son. Genre: Local history. Pithy Description: See pictures of this area as your grandparents saw it!

• Rinku Bhattacharya, The Bengali Five Spice Chronicles (traditional family recipes made accessible for the modern kitchen with personal anecdotes and stories) • Spices and Seasons: Simple Sustainable Indian Flavors • Instant Indian (recipes for the Instant pot) Genre: Cookbooks! Pithy Description: Rinku also writes the food blog Spice Chronicles.

• Kathryn Biel, Live for This • Made for Me (entire series) • Once in a Lifetime • Paradise by the Dashboard Light • Ready for Whatever • Seize the Day. Genre: Women’s fiction, romantic comedy, contemporary romance. Pithy Description: Telling stories of resilient women with humor, heart and a happy ending.

• Jeffrey Bigelow, Emerson’s Adirondack Secret. Genre: Thriller. Pithy Description: DaVinci Code in the Adirondacks with Ralph Waldo Emerson.

* 5-minute readings! 1 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Calvin J. Boal (Robert Nearing), Valiant Warrior, Knight of the Third Crusade • Last Run of the Whisperer (soldier of the American Revolution) • St. George’s Cross and the Siege of Fort Pitt (Battle of Three Empires) • The Spaniard (Soldier of the Spanish Armada). Genre: Historical fiction. Pithy description: Author of riveting, realistic historical/fiction books based on his own family ancestors.

• Sally Booth, Iron Cop. Genre: Romantic Suspense by Gloversville writer (and operator of Sally’s Cakes). Pithy Description: Love rebel heroes? You’ll want to take this one home.”

• John Briggs. Monster Madness! 600 Frightfully Funny Jokes • Just For Kicks! 600 Knock-Out Jokes, Puns and Riddles About Sports • Leaping Lemmings! (picture book) • Judy Garland: Little Woman, Big Talent • Mary Dyer, Friend Of Freedom • Pete Seeger: The People’s Singer. Genre: Children’s books, short fiction. Pithy description: John writes funny and factual books for young readers.

• Terri Brown, Sophie’s Search for the Moon. Genre: Children’s book, about 2nd-3rd grade. Pithy Description: A young skunk named Sophie, believes the moon is lost and goes on an adventure to find the it. I originally wrote the book 20 years ago for my son. I wanted to explain a little about the moon and stars

• Wanda Easter Burch, The Home Voices Speak Louder than the Drums: Dreams and the Imagination in Civil War Letters and Memoirs (History, McFarland, 2017) • She Who Dreams: A Journey into Healing through Dreamwork (Self-help, 2003). Pithy Description: Historian Wanda Burch writes about history, dreams and the imagination.

* 5-minute readings! 2 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Giacomo Calabria (aka Jacopo della Quercia), MacTrump: A Shakespearean Tragicomedy of the Trump Administration, Part I • The Great Abraham Lincoln Pocket Watch Conspiracy • License to Quill. Genre: Historical Fiction, Satire, Comedy, Shakespeare. Pithy Description: Writer, scholar, educator, and your answer to Trump meets Shakespeare!

* Author talk: Writing ‘MacTrump,’ 1 p.m. in the Albany Room.

* 5-minute readings! 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Janine Cammarata, Shimmer’s Eggs and Saving Atlantis, Books One & Two of The Puzzle Quests (Middle Grade fiction) • Warriors Within and Eyes of the Goddess: Books One & Two of The Fianna Cycle (Young Adult/adult fiction). Also: What Makes Them Amazing: Inspiring Stories of Young Adults Battling Cancer (non-fiction, young adult/adult). Pithy description: Janine writes adventures that build bonds and strengthen friendships.

• Paul Castellani, New! Natalie’s Wars (World War II Historical Novel) • Sputnik Summer (Adirondack Mystery). Pithy Description: Natalie: A woman struggles through WW II on the home front and then with a psychologically damaged husband in the years after. Sputnik: Teenager’s testimony about a homicide rips apart an Adirondack resort town.

• David Cederstrom, The Lake George Casino Gamble (Murder mystery novel) • 109 Absolutely Essential Rules for Avoiding Trouble (Advice, mostly humorous). Pithy Description: David Cederstrom, Chronicle reporter, author, photographer. www.109rules.com.

• Jackie Craven, Secret Formulas and Techniques of the Masters (Brick Road Poetry Press, 2018) • Our Lives Became Unmanageable (Omnidawn, 2016). Genre: Poetry, Flash Fiction. Pithy Description: Poet Jackie Craven finds hidden messages in her mother’s paintings.

* Panel: Why Poetry Matters, with David Graham, Kathleen McCoy and Barbara Ungar, at noon a.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Joseph A. Cutshall-King, New! Over My Shoulder 2: Columns on regional history, commentary and personal reminiscences originally published in The Post-Star • The Burning of The Piping Rock (Historical mystery about a true unsolved 1954 arson in Saratoga) Pithy Description: Writing real history that’s enjoyable to read, and not torture!

• Joe DiBari, Beyond Centerfield • Beyond a Masterpiece • Beyond Murder. Genre: Romance/Historical Fiction. Pithy Description: Retired bio teacher from Troy High School now spinning sci-fi time travel tales.

• Jeff Dickinson, So There We Were: River Running in the Hudson Gorge. Genre: Adirondack history, recreational activity. Pithy Description: 200+ years of running the Hudson Gorge by a 20-year Adirondack guide.

• Lawrence Dudley, New York Station, published by Blackstone Publishing. Due out in January 2020: Roy Hawkins returns in The Hungry Blade, also from Blackstone Publishing. Genre: Political espionage thriller. Pithy Description: In 1940, Anglo-American MI6 agent Roy Hawkins is rushed to a sleeping America and discovers a shocking secret.

* 5 Minute Readings! 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Lorraine Duvall, In Praise of Quiet Waters: Finding Solitude and Adventure in the Wild Adirondacks. (Memoir, Adirondack History) • And I Know Too Much To Pretend (Memoir, Feminist history). Pithy Description: Lorraine Duvall’s books address ways women take charge of their lives in the wilds of the Adirondacks and through living together communally.

• David Fiske, Solomon Northup: The Complete Story of the Author of Twelve Years a Slave • Solomon Northup’s Kindred: The Kidnapping of Free Citizens before the Civil War • Madame Sherri: The Special Edition • Ballston Spa History Walkaround: A Guide to Historic Places and Interesting People. Genre: History. Pithy Description: David Fiske specializes in uncovering hidden history and forgotten people.

• Ginny Frost, The Bar Scene • Swindled. Genre: Contemporary romance (also, she says: Funny, sexy romance). Pithy Description: Ginny Frost writes steamy contemporary romances about true love.

• Richard Frost. Final Season. Genre: Fiction, baseball. Also: The Plattsburgh Military Reservation: A Pictorial History • One Foot Forward • More Days Away. Genre: Fiction, travel and history. Pithy Description: I have passion for the history and recreational wealth of Upstate New York. Plus I write some fiction.

• Lise Fuller, Get Well, Be Well, Stay Well with Herbal Plants. Genre: Health guide. Pithy Description: Award winning book offers illustrated instructions on determining what plants are needed and how to prepare them properly to get better and maintain a healthy body.

* Author talk: Introduction to Herbal Medicine, 2:30 p.m. in the Albany Room.

• William P. Gates, Lake George Hotels and Landings • Millionaires Row on Lake George, NY • Old Bolton on Lake George, NY • Lake George Boats and Steamboats. Genre: Lake George and Bolton history. Pithy Description: Lake George steamboat captain and retired teacher, Bill grew up in Bolton and worked in his parents’ diner. Now working on a new memoir.

• Theresa K. Gil, Women Who Were Sexually Abused as Children: Mothering, Resiliency, and Protecting the Next Generation. Genre: Self Help, Trauma, Psychotherapy, Parenting. Pithy Description: Teresa Gil Ph.D. is a college professor and psychotherapist.

* 5-minute readings! 2 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Lawrence Gooley, New: Bullets, Booze, Bootleggers, and Beer—The Story of Prohibition in Northern New York, Volume 1:1920-1926. Also: Dannemora’s Death House: The Crimes and Fates of 41 Killers Sentenced to Die in Clinton Prison’s Electric Chair. Also: Escape from Dannemora: 170 Years of Escapes, Tortures, and Infamous Inmates at New York’s Most Notorious Prison • Terror in the Adirondacks: The True Story of Serial Killer Robert F. Garrow. Owner/operator of Bloated Toe Publishing. Pithy Description: Authored 23 books, published 85, authored more than 400 articles.

• David Graham, The Honey of Earth (Terrapin Books) • Local News: Poetry About Small Towns (MWPH Books) • Magic Shows (Cleveland State University Poetry Center). Genre: Poetry. Pithy Description: Poems of heart and mind, with a strong funny bone by Emeritus Professor of English at Ripon College in Wisconsin, now retired to Glens Falls.

* Panel: Why Poetry Matters, with David Graham, Kathleen McCoy and Barbara Ungar, at noon a.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Gracie Guy (Sharon Spies), A Fragmented Journey • The Journey Creekside • Her Irish Passion • Her Carolina Passion. Genre: Romance and Women’s Fiction, including Journey series set in Upstate New York. Pithy Description: I’m an eclectic woman who writes timeless tales of passion, heat and fun!

• Carl Heilman, New: Trails of the Adirondacks with author Neal Burdick and forward by Bill McKibben • The Adirondacks: Season by Season’ from Rizzoli • 101 Top Tips for Landscape Photography • The Coast of Maine • Calendars, posters, playing cards, more. Pithy Description: Instructional and coffeetable books by Adirondack photographer. “An author by name, but photography is my real game!”

* Multi-media show, 11 a.m., Warren Room: New program on Adirondack Seasons, Trails and the Blue Ridge.

• Gloria Waldron Hukle, Manhattan: Seeds of the Big Apple • The Diary of a Northern Moon • Threads: An American Tapestry • Souls of the Soil. Genre: Historical novelist. Pithy description: Bringing American history to life, focus on New York.

• Jessica Laurel Kane, The Butterfly Who Was Afraid to Fly and Other Stories (book and audiobook) • Feed It to the Worms • A Book of Hearts • The Girl Who Was Born with Glue in Her Brain. Genre: Illustrated children’s books. Pithy Description: Jessica Laurel Kane writes and illustrates books for children and their parents.

* Children’s Storytime, 11 a.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Michael Kennedy, Kenbright Kreations (proceeds donated to support cureCADASIL, benefitting rare stroke disorder). Book title: Billie’s Vacation, about a dog’s first kennel stay. Genre: Children’s. Pithy Description: The author who has CADASIL, says, “I live with, work with and write about dogs, I’d like to be a dog!”

* Children’s storytime. 11 a.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Merilee Koss, Plummet to the Pinnacle (a story of inspiration). Genre: Inspirational. Pithy Description: From prison to penthouse, hopelessness to hope, tragedy to triumph — never give up. Inspired by the author’s recovery from a seemingly hopeless cancer diagnosis in 2012.

* 5-minute readings! 2 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Ginger Henry Kuenzel, Downtown (hilarious tales from a fictional Adirondack town) • Lake George Reflections (history/geography) Pithy description: A local journalist’s hilarious take on a fictional Adirondack town, where winters are long, cocktails are strong and the sense of community is extraordinary.

* Author talk: Reflecting on ‘Lake George Reflections,’ 1 p.m. in the Albany Room. The fascinating story of how Ginger met the late Frank Leonbruno, and how they collaborated on a series of columns in The Chronicle, based on his vast knowledge of the Lake George Islands, that eventually became the popular book.

* 5 minute readings! 2:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Jim LaBate, New: Writing Is Hard: A Collection of Over 100 Essays • Mickey Mantle Day in Amsterdam • Things I Threw in the River • My Teacher’s Password. Genres: Young Adult Fiction, General Fiction, writing guide. Pithy Description: Jim LaBate rhymes with “hot” and writes a lot.

• Dawn Lajeunesse, new: The Eyes Have It, tragic love story set in Saratoga Springs, suitable also for YA/NA readers • Star Catching (young adult general fiction) • In Her Mother’s Shoes (women’s general fiction) • More. Pithy Description: CHANGING SEASONS OF LOVE: weather, generations, cultures, always including dogs!

* 5-minute readings! 2:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Sandy Nellis Lane, editor. The Trail of the Wild Flowers, Parts I and II, illustrated turn-of-the-last-century books by horticulturist Lucy Ladd Stratton. Genre: Memoir with watercolor photos. Pithy Description: Victorian Lucy Stratton obtained dramatic wildflower paintings on adventurous hikes. Stratton was editor/horticulturist Sandy Lane’s great great aunt.

• Lani Larson. The Bright Idea Series. Genre: Children’s self-help featuring a light stand that helps kids bring their “bright ideas” to the light of day. Pithy Description: Bright and friendly with a touch of sass! Let’s chat!

• Edward Liu, The More We Become. Genre: Self help, personal and spiritual growth. Pithy description: Passionate about inspiring others to improve themselves and make our world a better place.

* Author talk, 2 p.m. in the Albany Room. How to Best Utilize Self-Help and Why We Should Strive to Become More.

• Morgan Malone (Deborah Sabin), Out of Control: Kat’s Story • Taking Control: Rick’s Story • Unanswered Prayers • Cocktales: An After-50 Dating Memoir • Also four Barefoot Bay World novellas. Genre: Contemporary romance, romantic memoir in the “seasoned” category for the over-35 set by retired NYS administrative law judge. Pithy Description: I believe that love, like wine, gets better with age.

* 5-minute readings! 2:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• George Mathewson, 1984 Arrives in America • Hidden Agenda • A Boy Named Martin. Genre: Historical fiction, by retired attorney. Pithy description: Novelist portrays a Civil War volunteer; Federal employees under FISA.

• Eric Mondschein, Life at 12 College Road. Genre: Memoir (33 short stores about growing up in America in the 1950s and 60s). Pithy Description: Touching, funny, heartwarming, tearful stories about growing up in America.

* 5-minute readings! 2 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Adelia Moore, Being the Grownup: Love, Limits, and the Natural Authority of Parenthood. Genre: Nonfiction, family relationships, parenting. Pithy Description: Clinical psychologist Adelia Moore helps parents reclaim their authority in Being the Grownup.

* Book talk & Q&A for parents, grandparents & teachers, 1:30 p.m. in the Albany Room. I will talk about the challenges of being the grownup children need. From screen time to mealtime to bedtime, it is hard to be in charge. But it is crucial to the healthy functioning of family life.

* How I Got Published Panel, at noon in the Albany Room.

• Molly McMaster Morgoslepov, One Drop of Rain: Creating a Wave of Colon Cancer Awareness. Genre: Memoir by co-founder of The Colon Club. Pithy Description: Molly was diagnosed with colon cancer at 23 and through crazy, sexy and always funny projects, she went on to show the world that anyone could get the disease at any age, leaving a legacy she never realized was possible.

* Author talk! at Noon in the Warren Room.

• Evan and Laurel Muench, Chocolate Chip and the Dark World • Sneaker and the Dark World. Genre: Adventure, juvenile fiction ages 6-up. Pithy Description: Ages nine and 11, Evan and Laurel have two books!. He’s the writer. She designed the covers and edited.

• John Nassivera, Front Porch Storytelling. Title: Chain Links: We’re Better Together. Genre: Middle grades fiction (grades 3-7). Pithy Description: Books set to songs. Chain Links, We’re Better Together features 19 original songs by various local artists.

• Shane Newell, Joseph Warren and the Boston Rebellion • The Essential Guide to Stevens Decoys • (Benjamin) Franklin’s Fortune Card Deck, A Building Game: The Secrets of Health, Wealth, and Wisdom. Genre: History. Pithy Description: Local author and collector (and former owner-operator of The Grist Mill Restaurant), specializing in artistic interpretations of early American patriots.

• Richard H. Nilsen, An Old-Fashioned Hanging: A Hallum Johnson Adirondack Mystery. Genre: Old-fashioned mysteries, poignant memoirs, heartfelt poetry. Pithy Description: From the mind of Richard Nilsen, filled with acerbic wit and dark dreams, comes this wide-ranging tale of woodland intrigue.

• Eileen K Parsons, The First Rose of Summer. Genre: Contemporary Christian Fiction by award-winning author and inspirational speaker. Pithy Description: A suspenseful story of faith, love and God’s divine mercy.

• Mary Cuffe Perez, Barn Stories (creative non-fiction) • Gnarlys of the North Woods (children’s middle grade novel) • Nothing by Name (novel in verse). Pithy Description: Mary’s books explore the beauty, poignancy and humor in what is often too close to see.

• Marty Podskoch, The Adirondack 102 Club: Your Passport & Guide to the North Country • Three books on Fire Towers of the Adirondacks and the Catskills • Adirondack Stories, Historical Sketches • Adirondack Stories II, 101 More Historical Sketches. Genre: Fiction, Historical, travel. Pithy Description: Podskoch’s books have chronicled the social history & lore of the Catskill & Adirondack fire towers and Civilian Conservation Corps in Adirondacks.

• Lisa Y. Potocar, Sweet Glory • Train to Glory. Genre: Young Adult historical fiction. Pithy description: Darn ghosts! They made me love history and writing historical fiction! She tells us she’s near to completing the third in the series “but not in time for this year’s fair!”

• Lucinda Race, Old and New • Borrowed • Blue: The MacLellan Sisters Trilogy. Also, Loudon Series. Genre: Women’s fiction with romance. Pithy Description: I write women’s fiction with romance, a touch of suspense and magical elements.

* 5-minute Readings! 2:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Clare Brady Rainwater-Literacy for Little Ones, CB & her Pee Wees! Genre: Children’s. Pithy description: Author Clare Brady Rainwater is the mother of five and has been in elementary education for over 30 years. Clare has also created a non profit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting children in literacy. Children are invited to visit her booth for a free book!

• Matthew Rozell, The Things Our Fathers Saw: D-Day and Beyond • A Train Near Magdeburg -A Teacher’s Journey into the Holocaust, and the Reuniting of the Survivors and Liberators, 70 Years On • The Things Our Fathers Saw series • The Untold Stories of the World War II Generation from Hometown, USA. Genre: History. Pithy Description: First-hand accounts from local veterans of their service in World War II, including locals who liberated Jewish captives from a train headed to a concentration camp at war’s end.

• Mary Sanders Shartle: The Truth and Legend of Lily Martindale, an Adirondack Novel • Notes from the Fire Tower • Glacial Erratic. Genre: Poetry and Fiction. Pithy Description: Mary Sanders Shartle writes Adirondack fiction, poetry, history and teaches writing workshops.

• Bridget Shea-Ageless Acupuncture, Handbook of Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda: An Integrated Practice of Ancient Healing Traditions. Genre: Self-Help, Holistic Medicine. Pithy Description: The Handbook is a compilation of over 20 years in the fields of holistic medicine and self help practices.

• Rosemarie Sheperd, Bloodfire and the Legend of Paradox Pond • Eye of the Raven • Keeper of the Keys. Genre: Paranormal. Pithy Description: Bloodfire: After buying a house possessed by a vengeful spirit, a woman discovers her entire life has been a lie. Raven: In the hunt for her mother’s killer, a young woman unleashes an ancient curse. Keeper: Desperate to flee Sicily, a family sails for America, unaware that their lives are destined to take a dark and irrevocable turn.

• Dr. Mildred Smith-Chang, The Mask is Off (the contentious issue of immigration from her first hand experiences) • Spanish Simple and Natural (educational, with CD). My Name is George Weah: Journey from the Slum to President (the remarkable story of a poor boy who grew up to become president of his country) • and more. Pithy Description: Dr. Smith-Chang is an educator/Spanish teacher.

• Twitty J. Styles, Son of Prince Edward County. Genre: Memoir. Pithy Description: The story of a nonagenarian growing up under Jim Crow laws in the South and how he overcame; today Prof. Styles is Emeritus Professor of Biological Sciences at Union College.

* How I Got Published Panel, at noon in the Albany Room. Zack’s specialties include the difference between traditional publishing and self-publishing, and marketing.

• Kate Sheeran Swed, Parting Shadows • Phantom Song • Prodigal Storm. Genre: SciFi. Pithy Description: Author of science fiction, lover of superheroes, connoisseur of coffee.

• Caperton Tissot, Kicking Leaves; the Contrarian Life of a Yankee Rebel (2018) • The Beat Within; Poetry Another Round • Adirondack Flashes and Floaters; A River of Verse • Saranac Lake’s Ice Palace • Adirondack Ice; a Cultural and Natural History • History Between the Lines; Women’s Lives and Saranac Lake Customs. Genre: Local history, poetry, fiction. Pithy description: Her work reflects an abiding interest in small communities and natural history.

• Jacquiline Touba, Explore Native American Dance in North America Through Coloring Pen and Ink Drawings Genre: Coloring books for children and adults, with international flair. Pithy Description: An inspiration to learn more about the original peoples of North America.

* Children’s story time, 11 a.m. in the Saratoga Room. A glimpse of world folktales and legends: China, Finland, Lithuania, Russia, illustrated with children’s art from those countries.

• Don A. Wharton, Adirondack Sportsman’s Reader. Genre: Adirondack Outdoors. Pithy description: Don will be signing his latest Adirondack book.

• Keith W. Willis, Traitor Knight • Desperate Knight. Genre: Fantasy/romance. Pithy Description: Fantasy served with romance and wit. Topped with a dragon.

* How I Got Published Panel, at noon in the Albany Room. Keith’s interest: “What makes a good story.”

* 5-minute readings! 2:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Kevin Wilson, Sully’s Squad. Genre: Young Adult Historical World War II Fiction by Granville native, inspired by his late uncle. Pithy Description: Immerse yourself in a fast paced thought provoking story

Publishers/booksellers!



• 518 Publishing Company, women-owned small press anchored in Albany. Titles: Dark and Bitter • Exploits in the Adirondacks • Influence of the Moon. Genre: Publisher of Anthologies, Sci-Fi, Mysteries, Paranormal, Romance, Short Stories, poetry, etc. Pithy Description: We provide local writers an avenue into the publishing world. We are currently accepting submissions for our fourth anthology.

* How I Got Published Panel, at noon in the Albany Room.

• Ari Publishing, Zackary Richards. Genre: 10 titles, mostly action/adventure and non-fiction. Pithy Description: I wrote The Best Book on How to Write, Publish and Market Your Book.

* How I Got Published Panel, at noon in the Albany Room. Zack’s specialties include the difference between traditional publishing and self-publishing, and marketing.

• Bloated Toe Publishing. 30-40 new books and reprints. Dannemora’s Death House • Escape from Dannemora: 170 Years of Escapes, Tortures, and Infamous Inmates at New York’s Most Notorious Prison • People & Places of the Adirondacks & Foothills • Reprints of old Adirondack books • Terror in the Adirondacks: The True Story of Serial Killer Robert F. Garrow. Genre: History, true crime, fiction and children’s books. Pithy description: New original books and 20+ reprints of old Adirondack books not available in print anywhere else.

• Brookview Press (David Drotar), Chasing Dreamtime: A Sea-going Hitchhiker’s Journey through Memory and Myth by Neva Sullaway • Steep Passages: A World-wide Eco-adventurer Unlocks Nature’s Spiritual Truths. Genre: Nature/outdoor/environmental. Pithy Description: Brookview Press publishes literary nonfiction about nature and the environment.

• Troy Book Makers, Guide to Self-Publishing, other info and display by self-publishing company. Pithy description: The Troy Book Makers is a customer-centric, full-service book printing company, located in downtown Troy

* Introduction to Publishing, at 11 a.m. in the Albany Room. By Troy-based publisher — thirty minute talk with Q&A “for folks who aren’t sure what to do with their manuscripts.” Ask them about a local writer they just signed with — someone they met at last year’s Book Fair!

• Usborne Books, Kris Nusskern, local educational consultant and distributor. Genre: 100+ children’s books for all ages, infant to middle school. Pithy description: I connect children with engaging books they’ll love to read.!

* Children’s story time, 11 a.m. in the Saratoga Room.

• Village Booksmith, on Main St., Hudson Falls. Mix of used and antiquarian titles. Pithy Description: Buying and selling books from the same location since 1976.

Other groups!



• Academy for Lifelong Learning, Saratoga Springs. Genre: Writers groups and more. Pithy Description: The Academy for Lifelong Learning (A.L.L.) is a nonprofit membership organization with nearly 500 retired seniors who share a love of learning.

• AAUW, American Association of University Women, Adirondack Branch. Pithy Description: AAUW’s mission is continued education for women and girls over their lifespan.

• Chapman Historical Museum, Water & Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George. Genre: History. Pithy description: 150 images of the “Queen of Lakes” by one of America’s outstanding photographers. Essay by Joseph A. Cutshall-King.

• Crandall Public Library, book displays, children’s activities and info about library programs and services for all ages.

• SUNY Empire State College, School of Arts and Humanities. Authors represented: Mary Ann Borden: World’s Fairs in the Cold War (2019) • Tom Mackey: Metaliterate Learning in a Post-Truth World (2019) • Menoukha Case: Feminist Thought (2019) • Karen Garner: Women & Gender in International History (2018) • Himanee Gupta-Carlson: Muncie, India(na) (2018) • Nicola Allain: Didactic Poetries (2016) • Anastasia Pratt: Plattsburgh (2015) • Eric Ball: Journal publications • More! Genres: Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, humanities. Pithy description: Recent books by more than a dozen faculty members from the Capital Region and North Country.

• Glens Falls Writers Group, Critique-based writing group with diverse members giving honest feedback. Anyone writing or interested in writing is welcome.

• Iroquois Reading Council, non-profit reading group for educators and others. Pithy description: Iroquois Reading Council is dedicated to providing literacy for all. At table: Children’s activities, and give away for children.

• Literacy NY Greater Capital Region, non-profit volunteer organization. Pithy Description: We help adults increase their literacy skills including reading, writing and math. We also help individuals obtain their high school equivalency diplomas. At the table: Informational materials and hands-on teaching games.

• Warren County Historical Society, Backward Glances (by Howard C. Mason) • Warren County New York: Its People & Their History Over Time • Strength Without Compromise (by Teri Podnorszki Gay) • More. Pithy Description: Warren County Historical Society has displays and a research library — and now a new museum! — open to the public.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.