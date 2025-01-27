Fun Spot plans daycare expansion; 2 new classrooms

CHRONICLE SCOOP: Zander Frost reports: The Fun Spot on Route 9 in Queensbury is seeking approval for a major expansion of its daycare facility “to help meet the need for growing demand.”

The project would demolish a facility maintenance shop and storage space “to construct two new daycare classrooms with bath and storage facilities,” documents submitted to the Queensbury Planning Board said.

The two new daycare classrooms would add to three existing classrooms — and “would accommodate an additional 24 children and 4 teachers (12 children & 2 teachers per classroom).”

The project would also entail the “the construction of a new free standing maintenance shop and storage building. The new building is to be in the area of the existing ‘kiddy’ go cart track.”

The proposed daycare addition would be 1,559 square feet.

The application said that The Fun Spot “and previously Skateland has been in existence for decades.”

It “provides daytime recreational/ entertainment uses, child daycare, after school child care and summer fun recreation camps for children ages 5-12.”

“It is our belief that the proposed project is consistent with the Town goals and needs of the community. Child daycare is a vital service to the community in which the need for additional capacity is very much needed. The Fun Spot believes that the proposed expanded daycare will help meet this need,” it added.

The Fun Spot seeks a variance for parking — saying that 266 spots are required, while the facility would have “118 or 120” spots after the construction.

“The expanded daycare services are not expected to create additional demand for parking beyond nominal considerations. The parking associated for the daycare will be short term pick up and drop off parking and not long-term use,” their planning board application said.

It is set to appear before the Queensbury Planning Board on February 25.