It’s over: Saratoga Biochar abandons pursuit of Moreau

Responding to a Chronicle inquiry, Saratoga Biochar CEO Ray Apy told The Chronicle Tuesday over text, “We submitted the adjudicatory proceeding (appeal) request to keep our options open and to allow us time to confer with internal and external stakeholders. Following that review, we decided to withdraw the request and abandon the Moreau project in order to focus our time and energy on more suitable political and economic environments within which to bring our technology to market.”