It’s over: Saratoga Biochar abandons pursuit of Moreau

BREAKING • Chronicle Reporter Zander Frost writes: Saratoga Biochar’s contentious pursuit of a carbon fertilizer facility in Moreau is officially over.
It has ceased seeking to appeal the Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2024 rejection of its permit requests.
Responding to a Chronicle inquiry, Saratoga Biochar CEO Ray Apy told The Chronicle Tuesday over text, “We submitted the adjudicatory proceeding (appeal) request to keep our options open and to allow us time to confer with internal and external stakeholders. Following that review, we decided to withdraw the request and abandon the Moreau project in order to focus our time and energy on more suitable political and economic environments within which to bring our technology to market.”
Mr. Apy added, “My greatest disappointment is for the over 20 job seekers from the area who inquired about employment at Saratoga Biochar over the past two years as, unfortunately at this point, we are not able to help them.”
Widespread objection to the Biochar plan was a key in Moreau Supervisor Jesse Fish’s 2023 landslide victory over incumbent Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.