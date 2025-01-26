LG skater fell through ice at Diamond Point; self-rescue

Cathy DeDe reports: A skater fell through the ice Saturday at Diamond Point on Lake George and was able to “self-rescue,” Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr confirmed to The Chronicle.

Sheriff LaFarr said the skaters, “entered onto the ice at Million Dollar Beach. They skated north to the area of Diamond Point and one of them, a female, fell through. She was able to self rescue.”

“All are safe, no injuries,” he added.

“Our patrols arrived quickly and instructed them to lay flat and spread out onto the ice until Fire personnel arrived. The ice in the area of Million Dollar Beach is about 3 inches thick and it is only about an inch in the area of Diamond Point,” he added.

The Chronicle asked — what’s the best advice to the public regarding frozen bodies of water and ice thickness?

Sheriff LaFarr said, “There are many helpful resources available that are easy to find right on the internet. I would recommend people check with the Lake George Park Commission for information about the conditions on Lake George.”

“I’m not sure, but NYS DEC may have information for other bodies of water in our region,” he added.