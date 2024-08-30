Fire damages Cole’s Woods bridge; not ‘natural cause’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Staff Writer

The City of Glens Falls reported fire damage to a foot bridge in Cole’s Woods.

“Two 9-1-1 calls were received in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 24, reporting that a footbridge in Cole’s Woods was smoldering,” the City said.

“The footbridge is located on the ‘Long Diagonal’ section of the Cole’s Woods Tom Jacobs Race Loop Trail.”

The bridge crosses Halfway Brook.

“The fire is not believed to have had a natural cause” the press release said.

The Glens Falls Fire Department and Queensbury Central Fire responded.

The location is several hundred yards outside the Glens Falls city limits. It is city-owned land in Queensbury.

“There were no reported injuries,” said the City. “Damage was limited to a section of the footbridge itself….

“Investigators from both the Glens Falls Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD at 518-761-3840.”

Tents sprouted in Cole’s Woods

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Tent city in Cole’s Woods?



The Chronicle observed, first, multiple tents, then one, at a spot just off the Tom Jacobs Race Loop Trail (just up from the Halfway Brook bridge) in the Glens Falls-owned park in Queensbury extending west from behind the Glens Falls YMCA.

Asked about the situation, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr told The Chronicle, “We have been receiving calls for homeless persons in several townships in the County.

“We respond to each. We first determine if they are safe and healthy, attempt to connect them with services and resources, and assist them in relocating if they are on property where the owners wish them to be removed.”

Specific to the Cole’s Woods tents, Sheriff LaFarr said, “Yes, we have received calls and action has been taken, consistent with what was described. No charges filed.”

Paul Ghenoiu, Glens Falls Director of Communications responded to a Chronicle inquiry, “The city owns the property but has not annexed it … I have no information to share about an encampment.”

