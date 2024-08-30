Balloon Festival lays out schedule

Five launches are planned at the 51st annual Adirondack Balloon Festival running Sept. 19-22. Here’s the day by day schedule released by the festival.

Thursday, September 19

Crandall Park, Glens Falls

4-6 PM: Opening Musical Performance5 PM: Opening ceremonies, food vendors, kids activities5:30-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 15 balloons, special shapes possible7-9 PM: Musical Performance by the Refrigerators7:45 PM (approx.): Balloon Moonglow

Friday, September 20

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport

3 PM: Gates Open to the public, craft fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, kids activities, food vendors open for business4-6 PM: Musical Performance5-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 70 balloons including special shapes

Saturday, September 21

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport

5 AM: Food vendors open for business, Craft Fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, Kids activities, including bounce houses, crafts, and games

6:30-7:30 AM: Flight of up to 100 Balloons, including special shapes

2-4 PM: Musical performances

5-7 PM: Musical performance

5-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 50 Balloons, including special shapes. Other balloons stay for moonglow.

7:45 PM: “LIGHTING UP THE NIGHT” – AIRPORT MOONGLOW, 40+ balloons



Sunday, September 22

(morning only)

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport

5 AM: Food vendors open for business, Craft Fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, Kids activities, including bounce houses and more

6:30 AM: “Walter’s Mass Ascension,” flight of up to 100 Balloons including special shapes. 10 AM: Gates Close

