Balloon Festival lays out schedule

Five launches are planned at the 51st annual Adirondack Balloon Festival running Sept. 19-22. Here’s the day by day schedule released by the festival.
Crandall Park, Glens Falls
4-6 PM: Opening Musical Performance
5 PM: Opening ceremonies, food vendors, kids activities
5:30-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 15 balloons, special shapes possible
7-9 PM: Musical Performance by the Refrigerators
7:45 PM (approx.): Balloon Moonglow
Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport
3 PM: Gates Open to the public, craft fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, kids activities, food vendors open for business
4-6 PM: Musical Performance
5-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 70 balloons including special shapes
Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport
5 AM: Food vendors open for business, Craft Fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, Kids activities, including bounce houses, crafts, and games
6:30-7:30 AM: Flight of up to 100 Balloons, including special shapes
2-4 PM: Musical performances
5-7 PM: Musical performance
5-6:15 PM: Flight of up to 50 Balloons, including special shapes. Other balloons stay for moonglow.
7:45 PM: “LIGHTING UP THE NIGHT” – AIRPORT MOONGLOW, 40+ balloons
(morning only)
Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport
5 AM: Food vendors open for business, Craft Fair hosted by ZONTA with 50+ vendors, Kids activities, including bounce houses and more
6:30 AM: “Walter’s Mass Ascension,” flight of up to 100 Balloons including special shapes. 10 AM: Gates Close
