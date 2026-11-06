Hiking death in Colorado

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Jackson Donlon, 20, a 2024 graduate of Queensbury High School, perished while hiking with a college classmate in the Rocky Mountains.

He was a student at Colorado Mountain College’s Leadville residential campus studying outdoor recreation leadership.

“Those who knew him remember his adventurous spirit and the deep friendships he formed along the way,” the College wrote.

It said his classmate Kaden Matsuda, 19, of Ridgway, Co., who perished alongside Jackson, was studying wildland fire and had experience working in the fire service after high school.

The two were reported missing after not returning as expected on Saturday or Sunday from their planned hike on Ice Mountain in the Rockies.

Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich, the search leader, said it’s a technical, dangerous climb even in best conditions.

The Sheriff detailed the young men’s preparations — citing evidence they had appropriate gear, maps they shared with friends showing their expected destinations, the weather forecasts and actual conditions when they parked before departing on the hike, even how much and what they had eaten at base camp.

Sheriff Rohrich wrote, “We are proud of the steps they took to be prepared. It truly is a tragedy.”

“Our team is blessed to have gotten to know Kaden and Jackson through those that love them and there is no doubt the world lost two wonderful young men.”

Their bodies were found Wednesday, Oct. 28, about a mile from their tent on West Apostle Mountain, east of Ice Mountain, after a search team spotted what turned out to be part of a boot.

The recovery, eventually completed with help of a helicopter and ground teams under dangerous conditions, the Sheriff said, was delayed for a day because of those conditions. “The area was filled with waist to chest deep snow, surrounded by jagged cliff faces, boulder fields and multiple avalanche shoots.”

“Although this is a gut punch, our prayers were answered that we would find Kaden and Jackson, allowing some closure for the family. Bringing them down from the mountain and providing answers was important.”

“The family members were stronger and more compassionate than I think I could have been in their situation,” the Sheriff wrote. “I commend them.

“Difficult discussions were had with them regarding the growing possibility that this was not safe enough to do until spring or summer. They stressed their understanding and how they didn’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

“We will remember them not for how we lost them, but for who they were and the lives they touched,” wrote Ben Cairns, Vice President and Dean of Colorado Mountain College Leadville.

The Sheriff wrote, “To our community and guests, don’t let this unfortunate incident detour you from our backyard wilderness playground. If you are prepared, the chances of you getting into an accident driving to work is much higher than an accident enjoying our backcountry.”



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Jackson was fixture at West Mtn. skiing; Montgomery memories

“We are heartbroken…Jackson was a graduate of the Queensbury High School Class of 2024,” wrote school principal Andrew Snide. “He was active on multiple athletic teams…We are thinking of Jackson’s family, friends and teachers impacted by his passing.”

Spencer and Sara Montgomery, who own West Mountain ski area, said their whole family was close to Jackson Donlon and his family.

“He was a good friend to our children, and a long-time member of West Mountain Racing,” Mr. Montgomery told The Chronicle. “You come across kids once in a while that are just super sweet and funny, and always interested in what everyone else was doing. Very selfless, just a nice kid. The entire race team, everybody loved him.”

Daughter Meredith Montgomery wrote on Facebook, “He was one of my first true friends and went on to shape my life completely over the course of countless chairlift rides, ski trips, and sleepovers.

“Jack would collect my coat at the top of the race course so I wouldn’t have to ride up alone in the cold, would convince me to take a few extra free runs after a long practice, always went out of his way to include my little brother and ask about my older siblings, and made everyone laugh.

“He was truly kind all the way through his heart and will always remain a member of my family. His love for the outdoors, his friends, and his family will continue to inspire us all.”

Hudson Montgomery wrote, “Jackson has always cared about everyone else and made sure to include everyone, staying close with so many people in his life and making an impact on all of those around him. Jack always had a smile on his face no matter what we were doing and was always up to try something new.”

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