[farmacy] restaurant at 22 Ridge St. opens

The restaurant called [farmacy] opened on Tuesday, April 2, at 22 Ridge Street. It’s open for dinner only, Monday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., said its general manager Jon McCormack.

Chef-owner is AJ Richards with his wife Christina. They also operate the restaurant [forged] in Hudson Falls. The couple said [farmacy] is a play on words emphasizing preparing, preserving and dispensing local farm products. Info: 518-409-8451.

[farmacy] has an open kitchen, with sous chefs preparing meals in the window looking out on Ridge Street.

An adjacent chef’s table seats seven.

The menu ranges from Grilled Hanger Steak with confit garlic mashed potato ($25), Stuffed Rabbit ($26) and House Burger with collard greens, bacon, mozzarella, shallot jam and bread and butter pickle ($14) to such appetizers as Fried Chicken Skin with Alabama white sauce ($7), Beef Heart Pastrami with pickled mustard seed and caraway butter ($8) and Bone Marrow Soup ($9).

There’s also Cold Smoke Trout ($12), Caesar Salad ($12) and Braised Pork Cheek ($14) among other offerings.

