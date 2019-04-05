Bonacio buys Sandy’s building for $305,000

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Saratoga-based developer Sonny Bonacio, who built the $26-million mixed-use …

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes: Saratoga-based developer Sonny Bonacio, who built the $26-million mixed-use project called 14 Hudson in downtown Glens Falls, purchased the former Sandy’s Building at 41 South Street for $305,000. Listing agent Mark Levack of Levack Real Estate said the closing was Monday. The 9,300-square-foot building was last listed for $450,000.



Mr. Bonacio had not returned a message seeking comment by press time. Mr. Levack said Mr. Bonacio said at the closing that he isn’t sure what he will do with the building, but said he does not plan to tear it down.

Rich Mozal, who owned the building and the Sandy’s Clam Bar business, could not be reached for comment.

