EZ Marine: Who rents boats varies

Chronicle Staff Writer Zander Frost writes: “The rental business is still pretty hot,” says Josh Mance, sales manager at EZ Marine & Storage in Brant Lake.

“All throughout the pandemic it was huge because everybody could rent a boat and get away from other people. It’s not as hot as it was the last two years…but it’s still booming, far more than what it used to be pre-pandemic,” he said.

He said on an average day five of their six boats are rented. He expects a busy summer — and said it already started strong over Memorial Day weekend.

Who rents boats? “It depends which marina you’re talking to,” Mr. Mance said. “Lake George is almost completely tourist, very, very few locals.”

At EZ Marine, “it’s somebody that comes up every single year and they rent a house or a cottage on the lake and it comes with a dock,” Mr. Mance said.

“So they rent the boat from us. Sometimes just the weekend. Sometimes it’s four or five days. Sometimes it’s one or two weeks.”

“We love those customers because they don’t beat those rental boats up. They use them every year.”

Mr. Mance notes that EZ Marine in Brant Lake is “landlocked…We actually trailer to Brant Lake, Schroon Lake and Loon Lake.”

