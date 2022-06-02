Boat supply crunch eases

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

After the Covid-19 pandemic simultaneously ignited demand and disrupted supply, boats are finally back in stock.

“We’ve been fortunate that some, not all, of our suppliers have been able to keep up with production,” Andrew Brodie, General Manager of Yankee Boating Center, told The Chronicle. “We sold out of new boats last year by June, and really had limited inventory until boats started coming back through in the fall,” he said.

Josh Mance, sales manager at EZ Marine & Storage in Brant Lake, said they have around 35 boats in stock.

How do they have so many? “Pre-pandemic, we only had four different brands to sell…We’re getting anywhere from 30% to 70% of the boats that we would normally get from each manufacturer.”

“So we had the foresight to run out and pick up more boat lines, we added five more,” Alumacraft, Bayliner, Hurricane, Manitou and Polar Kraft.

“I’ve actually seen an increase in the amount of boats that we’ve had available,” Mr. Mance said.

EZ Marine is “landlocked,” and boats they sell end up “all over, within a three hour radius,” Mr. Mance said.

Each year, he said, 10 to 12 go to Brant Lake, 2 to 3 to Lake George, and the majority to Lake Sacandaga.

Boats by George owner George Pensel said they also have new boats in stock. “We have record sales, we’ve got a few [new boats]. We’re holding on to some, just so we have boats to show.”

He said they have increased used inventory. “A lot of our business is replacement business.” As new boats are sold, “we’re getting used ones in.”

Michael Billow, Sales Director for Pilot Knob Marina, revamped under the new ownership of Boston software entrepreneur John “JD” Donnelly, said, “We’ve got boats that were coming in, but everything as it’s coming in is being sold rather quickly.

“But we’ve got a good amount of inventory that’s coming in, I’d say towards the end of the year and to the end of the summer,” referring to their Chaparral line.

Supply chain issues aren’t over

Supply chain issues have come at the boating industry from different angles, and while easing, they’re not gone yet.

“The pontoon industry is able to supply us a little better,” said Mr. Pensel. “Resin has been an issue for the boat builders; fiberglass boats.”

“We’re starting to see some parts shortages and deliveries,” he added. “But we’ve done very well. Our boat builder Cobalt is very creative.”

Mr. Mance said some dealers have inventory, but “are waiting on motors for them, because boats are one issue, motors are another.”

“Even trailers were a problem for a while. But fortunately, that’s now getting better,” he added.

Demand is easing, to a point

Mr. Brodie said, “I think nationally demand is starting to peel back a little bit and manufacturers are starting to catch up. We’re definitely still behind.”

“There’s still some pent-up demand,” said Mr. Mance. It’s not as much as what it was over the last two years, but this year looks a little bit more like 2019. But there’s still more buyers than there are boats.”

Last year during the pandemic, dealers told The Chronicle customers were buying boats to get outdoors. Is that changing?

Mr. Brodie replied, “No, I think people were just reintroduced to outdoor activities that they had overlooked…And I still think that they’re interested.”

Yet, “so much has been put out onto the market in the past few years. Prices have risen, gas prices are through the roof. I don’t think it’s pushing people back inside. I just think the demand for new boats kind of petered off or plateaued.”

Mr. Pensel said, “So far the rise in interest rates doesn’t seem to have stopped people from financing their boats.

“We have a lot of demand here — maybe the backlog is shortening but that’s maybe because we’re into the season, and people are really trying to get something if they don’t have something.

“Instead of a backlog, they’re taking what we have,” he said.

Who is buying all these boats?

Mr. Mance said, “The last two years we saw an unbelievable amount of first-time boat owners. This year, we’re seeing more of the traditional mix.”

Mr. Brodie echoed this thought, “Definitely during the pandemic was a huge, huge surge on new, first-time boat owners. Some…two years later, we’re seeing them upgrade to newer, bigger boats.”

