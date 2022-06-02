Americade returns to full throttle

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Americade — which touts itself online as “the world’s largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally” — returns to full throttle after two Covid impacted years.

The 39th Americade runs Tuesday to Saturday, June 5 to 11, based in Lake George at the Fort William Henry and Festival Commons, reaching throughout the region. Americade info and registration: americade.com.

Americade was cancelled in 2020 and ran a smaller version in September 2021.

“We’re excited to return to normal,” organizer Christian Dutcher told The Chronicle.

This year’s Americade launches “WRAP” — Women Riders of Americade Program.

“Designed by and led by women,” Mr. Dutcher said, it’s a set of events — almost all free and open to the public, whether you’re registered to Americade or not.

“We provided a platform and got out of the way,” says Mr. Dutcher. He says it’s run by “some Americade employees, some long-time volunteers and some guests totally new to Americade.”

These include Liza Miller, of California, whose Motorcycles and Misfits podcast is “very popular with all riders, not just women,” Mr. Dutcher says.

Special events include an appearance by “Chickistan!” — Ms. Miller and other leaders of the all-women, all-American, boundaries-crossing annual motorcycle tour of rural Pakistan.

Guest speaker Hayley Bell, flying in from England, was the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2019 Motorcyclist of the Year, and founded the Women Riders World Relay.

A fashion show will feature “real riders showcasing their favorite gear,” and several meet-and-greets.

Why go this route? “There are definitely more women motorcyclists out there,” Mr. Dutcher says, “though it’s still a long way from even with males.

He says, “It’s not very pragmatic in terms of numbers, but we are looking at creating a well-rounded multi-faceted event that appeals to many different styles of riders” — from cruisers and tour bikes to all-terrain adventure bikes.

“We want Americade to cast a wider net, attempt to be relevant to lots of different markets,” including, he hopes, “a little younger demographic. I’d love to see an increase in the 30- to 40-year-old riding demographic.”

Big on demos, Expo, tours

Perennial attractions continue. “It is still noteworthy,” says Mr. Dutcher, “that Americade has the most motorcycle demos of any event in the country. That is, if you want to try out a motorcycle, this is the place. Even dealerships don’t have the things we have.

“There’s nothing like putting your leg over a motorcycle to see what it’s really like. We have tons of factories coming. They’re like the candy store, and you’re the kid.”

Centerpiece of the events are guided and self-guided tours of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains and throughout the region.

The annual Great Charity Ride for Kids returns Saturday, June 11, expanded to a two-hour guided outing around Lake George, with lunch, to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. It’s free to all riders, registered to Americade or not, by suggested donation of $40. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Fort William Henry.

Also returning is the Tour Expo, “massive” trade show with “about 200 vendors, demos, and displays from most major motorcycle manufacturers,” as well as catered dinner boat cruises, stunt shows, comedy shows, an ongoing daily festival of motorcycle related films, and more.

‘Tough out there’

Mr. Dutcher says advance registrations are “relatively good,” but “the telling and greatest impact is the week-of people. They will surprise us. We’re not sure how many are coming.”

Americade was again granted $50,000 in Warren County Occupancy Funds. “We’re grateful,” Mr. Dutcher says. “Every year, the event is a collaboration between ourselves and countless local entities, from hotels to our staff, volunteers and the county.”

“It’s been rough,” Mr. Dutcher says of the last two years. “The tourism industry was off 30 to 40 percent. I was off 100 percent.”

One chilling reality check, Mr. Dutcher says: “It’s worth noting, the International Motorcycle Show, by far the biggest one out there, with dozens of destinations, all big, 10 days ago went out of business. They were the 100-pound gorilla.”

“A lot has changed,” he says. “People are more independent-minded, there’s more Internet shopping, which hurts the Expo. Fortunately, I am committed, and have a small group of committed employees, all very collaborative, who keep trying to make it happen. We are excited about this year.”

Americade tix & passes: $20-$179

“Choose depending on how much you want to do,” Americade director Christian Dutcher tells The Chronicle. Here’s the current cost for passes. Some events are free, including Women Riders of Americade and concerts at Shepard Park in Lake George Village.

• $95, ‘lean, mean’ Classic Pass includes guided and unguided rides, after-hours entertainment, admission to the Tour Expo trade show, factory demos, parking pass, stunt shows and optional add-on activities, plus entry in the “Great Saturday” two-hour Charity Ride for Kids, with lunch and more, to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

• $155 Premium Pass also includes choice of scenic ride or boat cruise and a $30 Americade merch voucher.

• $195 Platinum Pass also includes choice of two scenic rides or boat cruises, and an entry pass to drive to the top of Prospect Mountain.

• $55 ‘Weekend Warrior’ for Friday and Saturday, June 10 & 11, includes Expo access and “first dibs” at entry to demos after week-long pass holders, $10 village parking pass, guided 2.5 hour ride by REVER, one year REVER Pro subscription.

• $20 Day Pass includes the Tour Expo, first dibs at Factory Demos, parking — and the Saturday Ride for Kids .

7 new or notable Americade events

Full schedule at americade.com

• ‘Knights of the Round Table,’ panel of famous bikers moderated by gameshow-style hosts, telling stories and tall tales of “their experiences and adventures on two wheels.” Tuesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m.

• Veterans Cruise, sunset boat cruise on Wednesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m.

• Chickistan! “Adventurous All-Women, All-American annual group motorcycle tour of rural Pakistan,” founded by Californian Liza Miller of Motorcycles and Misfits, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

• Hayley Bell, American Motorcyclist Association 2019 Motorcyclist of the Year, and founder of the Women Riders World Relay — “a worldwide ​endeavor to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world,” Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m.

• ‘Not That Kind of Fashion’ — Fashion Show by real riders showcasing their favorite gear, Thursday at 8 p.m.

• Americade concerts benefitting Ronald McDonald House, free and open to the public, Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Shepard Park. Fireworks Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

• Alonzo Bodden, billed as “THE funniest motorcyclist on the planet,” interviewed by Motorcycles & Misfits, Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m.

