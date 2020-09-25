Drellos withstands protest; wins again at Devil’s Speedway

Queensbury’s Demetrios Drellos was officially declared the winner of the 30-lap Pepsi Sportsman Modified race held at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on The Stove Depot Night last Saturday, September 19.



“A protest was filed against the Queensbury, N.Y., driver’s General Motors “602 crate” engine following his fourth consecutive win at the Vermont track on Saturday night,” wrote Devil’s Bowl Media Director Justin St. Louis.

“The team of second-place finisher Justin Comes posted the $500 protest bond required by the 2020 Devil’s Bowl Speedway rulebook following the feature race on Saturday night to have the Drellos engine inspected at an independent location.

“The engine was removed from the Drellos car at the track, impounded, and then delivered to Hunt’s Machine in Schenectady….

“The inspection process — which was completed by the staff at Hunt’s Machine on the morning of Monday, September 21 — revealed that the engine was sealed, stock, and untouched, in its original configuration and measurements as prepared by General Motors. The engine returned to the Drellos team on Monday afternoon.

“With the win now official, Drellos holds a 31-point lead on Adam Pierson, 741-710, entering the Championship Night season finale at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, September 26. Bobby Hackel sits third at 644 points, followed by Kenny Tremont Jr. (632), and Comes (585)….

“Championship Night starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. In addition to the five weekly divisions, the final Sportsman Modified ‘Draw Race’ will also be held. Advance sale tickets will soon be available online at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway website.

“Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112.”

