LG launches new Diane Struble book

The Lake George Historical Association plans a day-long “meet the writer” event to celebrate Called by the Water: When Diane Struble Swam Lake George, a new book by Diane’s daughter, Gwenne Rippon.

The free celebration is Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., outside under a tent at the Historical Museum, on the Old Courthouse grounds at 290 Canada Street, Lake George Village.

Ms. Rippon will sign books and answer questions. Masks and social distancing will be required.

2020 record breakers, too

Special guests at the launch are new record breakers Charlotte Brynn, who in August became the oldest person and the fastest to swim the length of Lake George (age 54, 18 hours) and Caroline Block, who just last week became first person to swim the full length of Lake George, and back (in 51 hours). Both women plan to be at the musuem from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an open mic throughout the day for speakers who remember Struble’s 1958 historic swim.

The 52-page book tells “the remarkable story” of the late Diane Struble, the first person to swim the length of Lake George, from her daughter Gwenne’s perspective.

As reported in The Chronicle in August 2015, Struble was a 25-year-old single mother of three young girls when she accomplished the feat. The swim caused a sensation, drew thousands of people to Lake George, and landed her on national television. She became an instant star.

Call (518) 668-5044 for info, to reserve a copy of the book for pick up at the Sept. 26 event, or to arrange for mail delivery.

Plus: Virtual talk tonight

Tonight, Thursday, Sept. 24, Warren County Historical Society director Teri Rogers and guest Gary Moon will interview Gwenne Ripon about her new book at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Find the link at www.LakeGeorgeHistorical.org, or on the Lake George Historical Association’s Facebook page.

