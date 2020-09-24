Our September 24 front page

Real Estate is Selling! South Glens Falls and Fort Edward talk school merger. Marathon Dance update. Makeover at Massie’s. Lake George hemlocks in jeopardy. Crandall Park tennis & pickleball courts open; event on Oct. 1. No Great Escape in 2020, on to ’21. Bolton rallies for Lakeside Lodge after fire. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.