Glens Falls Farmers Market nixes Maple Street

Zander Frost reports: In a change of plans, the Glens Falls Farmers Market will begin its Summer Season on Saturday, May 3 inside in Aviation Mall — and then plans “to move into the new Market Center” on South Street “on Saturday, June 7.”

The market had previously planned to start its summer season on Maple Street “due to ongoing construction on South Street.”

Now, the Farmers Market said in a press release, “Due to changes in the construction timeline, the new Market Center is expected to be available earlier than previously anticipated.”

“With this revised schedule, the Board has decided that the market will remain indoors at the Aviation Mall through May, as the shortened window made a temporary outdoor setup impractical.”

Summer hours will be 8 a.m. to noon, beginning May 3.

“While we had originally announced plans to operate on Maple Street during this period, that will no longer be part of this season’s plan. We’re grateful to the Queensbury Hotel, the City of Glens Falls, and everyone who helped explore and support that option.”

“We’re thankful to the City for helping prepare the Market Center site and for their support in improving pedestrian access and safety around the building.”