Park St. Garage fees raised to $5/hour

Chronicle staff writer Caroline Martindale reports: The City of Glens Falls passed a resolution at the Nov. 26 Common Council Meeting raising parking fees at the Park Street Garage.

In the new fee schedule the first two hours are free. Additional time costs $5 per hour. The daily maximum is $25.

Previously parking was free for the first 30 minutes and $2 for every additional hour or $12 for the day.

The new schedule also defines event parking as $10. Previously the cost was as posted on site during the event.

Additionally, lost ticket fees are $25 and fines for damaging city property are $2,000 minimum.

The City Clerk’s office said Tuesday afternoon it’s not certain yet when the new rates will take effect.



