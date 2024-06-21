Congratulations, Queensbury’s Class of 2024!

Queensbury’s Top 10



Queensbury does not name a Valedictorian or Salutatorian. Here are the Top 10 students, in order of class rank, with their post-graduation plans and edited selections from their answers to questions posed by the school, ‘What will you miss most about Queensbury High School?” and ‘What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned at Queensbury?”



Ethan Moger, son of James and Ann Moger will attend Cornell University to study Mechanical Engineering. What will you miss most? Spending time with friends each day. Lesson learned? How to manage my time between school and outdoor activities.Alexander Coombes, son of Sereena and John Coombes, will attend Rochester Polytechnic Institute to study Aeronautical Engineering. What will you miss most? The great community of students and teachers. Lesson learned? How to manage the things important to myself and as a result how to have success and build my future.Lindsey Pepe, daughter of Joseph and Ann Pepe will attend Dartmouth College to major in Chemistry. What will you miss most? Getting to see my closest friends every day. We’ve grown up, failed, learned and laughed together, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Lesson learned? To push myself. You can achieve more than you could ever imagine if you do not limit yourself. QHS provides numerous opportunities and experiences, which I’ve been sure to take advantage of. This allowed me to pursue my interests and push my boundaries to accomplish way more than I’ve ever dreamed of.Johanna Troelstra, daughter of Denise and Fred Troelstra, will attend Cornell University to major in biology and society on a pre-med track. What will you miss most? All of the incredible connections that I have with my teachers and peers. There is a real sense of community at Queensbury High School. I am going to miss stopping in the classrooms of my favorite teachers to have a quick conversation. I look forward to going to school every day because of the amazing people that I get to see. Lesson learned? Hard work always pays off. Even though I definitely had to put my head down and sacrifice for my academics as a full International Baccalaureate candidate, I am so proud of where I am today, and I wouldn’t change a thing. I think there is nothing more important than working hard.Jake Afsar-Keshmiri, son of Corissa and Armin Afsar-Keshmiri will attend Colorado School of Mines to study Environmental Engineering. What will you miss? All of the incredible teachers and coaches we have at QHS. Most important lesson? To push myself to my limits, both academically and athletically.Shiv Patel, son of Paresh Patel and Bhavna Patel, will attend Cornell University. What will you miss? The close-knit community that I have been a part of for the last four years. I will miss all the relationships and the people that helped me get to where I am today, because it would have never happened without the help of all of my teachers, counselors and friends. Lesson learned? The most improvement will happen outside of your comfort zone. When you put yourself in beneficial situations that you are not typically comfortable with taking on, you will grow so much more as a person and hit new goals that you never thought were possible.Molly Rodewald, daughter of Colleen Quinn and James Rodewald, will attend St. Lawrence University. What will you miss most? My teachers. They have provided me with so much support, and never fail to lend a helping hand. I will forever be grateful to have them in my life. Lesson learned? The power of sticking with it. From sports to academics, remembering to take things one by one has provided me with the ability to continue, even when times got tough. Queensbury has taught me how to have this element of grit, and I know it will serve me and my peers well into the future.Kaitlyn Barton, daughter of Kim Barton and Charles Barton, will attend Boston University to study Biomedical Engineering and play lacrosse. What will you miss? The incredible academic and athletic support system. Every teacher, staff member and coach constantly encourages and makes the students be able to thrive in their own way. Lesson learned? Failure is okay. While taking a schedule full of rigorous IB and AP courses, the curriculum has taught me that failure leads to success and the ability to move past failures and learn from them.Emma Sullivan, daughter of Sara and Brendan Sullivan, will attend Union College. What will you miss? The teachers have helped me through so much, and I can always count on them to brighten my day. They truly want what is best for their students. Lesson learned? To think outside the box. Every day my classes challenged me to look at things from a new perspective. Each class has helped me come up with creative solutions and look at things from a different angle.Ryan Allen, daughter of Renee and Chris Allen, will attend Coastal Carolina University to study Marine and Environmental Science. What will you miss? The friendly faces of my peers and of the administrators I see in the hallways. The QHS community has been tremendously supportive, and it is something I will never forget. Lesson learned? Take advantage of every opportunity handed to you, and always strive to be your best self.

