Romance book store planned in downtown GF

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Edito r

Ashley Brownell of Queensbury plans to open a new bookstore dedicated to romance novels and fantasy books in the Ridge Street storefront that was most recently Whisper Boutique clothing store.

It’s called Just One More Chapter, “because I always say I’m going to read just one more and then I’m up until 3 a.m.,” Ms. Brownell says.

She said she hopes the store will be “a place where the community can come together.” She envisions author readings, and partnering with neighboring businesses for other promotions.

Ms. Brownell said she grew up in Florida, and moved to this area at 17. She attended SUNY Adirondack, first for Criminal Justice but decided “that’s not for me,” so went back to become an EMT, currently with West Glens Falls.

She gained business experience, she said, with a food blog called “I Don’t Have Time for That,” on InstaPot cooking. She just sold the blog after 10 years, she said. “So I was looking for a new project.”

“I just love romance books,” Ms. Brownell said. This is my passion. The world can always use a little more love.”

Husband Mike Saville is a carpenter by trade. They are doing the build-out together. They aim to open in the fall; the tentative target date September 21.