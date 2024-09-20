Cannabis, greenhouses, farmstand proposed at Exit 17

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: Shangri-La Real Estate Holdings of Saratoga Springs wants to build a dozen 3,600 sq. ft. greenhouses, a 5,000 sq. ft. drying/storage barn, and a 1,000 sq. ft. farmstand off Exit 17 at 63 Spier Falls Road in Moreau.

Peter Loyola, an agent representing Shangri-La at Monday’s Moreau Planning Board meeting, said that under current plans, the greenhouses would grow half cannabis and half other produce.

Outdoor growing areas would cultivate only produce other than cannabis.

Shangri-La said it’s a $4.5 million project in which it would rent the land, both the greenhouses and outdoor growing areas, to tenants and help them bring their product to market.

That product could include a variety of produce, from fresh fruits and vegetables to cannabis. (The cannabis would not be sold at the farmstand.)

Planning Board members expressed approval of the overall idea, but concern about the smell growing cannabis would create. Multiple members specified they would be against cannabis being grown outside of greenhouses on the property.

Member Bradley Nelson said, “I’m not against the idea. I just don’t like the smell. I don’t like the outdoor growing.”

Member Mike Shaver called the general concept a “great idea,” but said, “The outside growing is pretty much definitely a no, as far as hemp goes.”

No decision was made by the board. The applicant suggested it would bring further plans to a future meeting.

