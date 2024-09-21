BREAKING: Mayor seeks approval Tuesday to buy former TD Bank site for $1.2-million

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins is asking the Common Council to approve this Tuesday, Sept. 24, spending $1.2-million for the city to buy the former TD Banknorth property next to the Queensbury Hotel and across Maple Street from City Park and Crandall Public Library.

The purpose is “to address the parking needs of the city and further economic development.”

The resolution is the #11 item in the agenda for this Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The property runs from Maple Street to Washington Street. It was long a TD Bank drive-up branch and parking lot. TD Bank closed its Glens Falls operation on Sept. 24.

Item #10, meanwhile, raises by more than $3.5-million the cost of the South & Elm Street Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The proposed resolution “approves an increase in the overall DRI budget from the original $11,370,000 to $14,928,333.

The Council meeting is at 7:30 pm Tuesday, Sept . 24, in the Common Council chambers on the third floor of City Hall.