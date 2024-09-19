South Glens Falls Police investigate suspicious Incident with child & pickup truck

BREAKING: The South Glens Falls Police Department said it is actively investigating the report of a suspicious male in a pick-up truck approaching a child Wednesday, Sept. 18, at around 6 PM in the vicinity of Gansevoort Road and Reynolds Street.

Police described the suspect as Asian, approximately 40 to 50 years old, driving a dark green Chevrolet pickup truck with yellow license plates. According to a witness, the suspect slowed down and called out “come here” to a four-year-old child who was playing in a yard. An alert nearby adult intervened by yelling at the driver, who then sped away heading north on Gansevoort Road, the report said.

In response to the incident, the South Glens Falls Police, along with the State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a thorough search of the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. Other law enforcement agencies have been notified to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses is currently being reviewed by the police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the South Glens Falls Police Department at