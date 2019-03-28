Bronzino buying spree grows on

Brian Bronzino has bought the historic former Square Nail gift shop building at the bottom …

Brian Bronzino has bought the historic former Square Nail gift shop building at the bottom of Glen Street hill for $165,000, plus the Dix Avenue Plaza shopping center for $280,000. Both buys were March 20.

The 24-year-old Brooklyn native has now spent $2.28-million buying Glens Falls buildings in the last seven months.

The 56 Glen Street building is one of Glens Falls’s oldest, dating to 1830 to 1835. It once housed the Calvin Robbins blacksmith shop. It’s assessed at $170,000.

Seller was Ed DeRocker, whose daughter Eliza DeRocker operates her Bride and Gown business in the building. Contacted for comment, Ms. DeRocker said Bride and Gown is staying at 56 Glen.

The Dix Avenue Plaza, at 84-88 Dix Ave., is assessed at $326,100.

Candi Seiler of All-American Properties said she represented Mr. Bronzino in both purchases. Mark Levack of Levack Real Estate was listing agent for 56 Glen Street. Ms. Seiler said Ed Sargent of Trinity Realty Group was listing agent for 84-88 Dix Ave.



His biggest purchase was the five-story Colvin Building at 206 Glen Street, which he bought for $945,000 on Jan. 4.

He bought the former Gold Star Catering building at 18-22 Ridge Street for $330,000 on Nov. 27, 2018.

He bought the former Goe Family Practice building at 65 Elm Street for $299,000 on Jan. 22 — then sold it to 10 days later for $318,000.

He also paid $140,000 for a home on Bacon Street on Sept. 11, 2018.

And on March 5, he paid $120,701 for 180 Ridge Street, long the home of the late Bill Woodward and Ron Kroohn.

Mr. Bronzino has declined to be interviewed. Last month, through his friend Robin Barkenhagen, who operates 42° art glass gallery on Park Street, Mr. Bronzino answered written questions from The Chronicle.

He said his grandmother left him property in Brooklyn when she died, which he says he then sold for millions of dollars.

Mr. Barkenhagen says Mr. Bronzino “had a gut feeling about Glens Falls” when he arrived on a Trailways bus last fall. “He said the people were very inviting…He didn’t know anyone here before he arrived.”

Mr. Barkenhagen said Mr. Bronzino previously “checked out Hudson (N.Y.), staying at a Bed & Breakfast, and wasn’t impressed.” Mr. Barkenhagen continued, “He thinks he took the train to Albany and then the bus to Glens Falls. He wanted to move from Brooklyn and had been exploring towns up and down the Northway.”

Tuesday, we reached out to Mr. Barkenhagen again. In response, he said Mr. Bronzino “doesn’t plan on buying anything else right now.” — G. Woodworth

