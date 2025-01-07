BREAKING • Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer is running for Mayor of Glens Falls.

Zander Frost reports: Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer is running for Mayor of Glens Falls.

A campaign press release said, “With seven years of dedicated service on the Common Council, Palmer has been a steadfast advocate for transparency, collaboration, and thoughtful decision-making.

“Under the theme, ‘A New Chapter of Hope and Partnership,’ Palmer’s campaign focuses on building a vibrant, thriving Glens Falls by prioritizing strategic planning, empowering community partnerships, and maintaining fiscal responsibility.

“‘My vision reflects a commitment to transparency, thoughtful data-driven decisions, and focusing on core responsibilities,’ said Palmer.

“‘This is a community of strength and resilience, and together, we can chart a bright path forward.’

“The announcement outlines three core commitments to a stronger Glens Falls:

“1. Transparency and Collaboration: Fostering diverse voices and perspectives to guide decision-making.

“2. Thoughtful, Data-Driven Decisions: Using clear plans to align spending with community goals and evaluating outcomes to ensure success.

“3. Focusing on Core Responsibilities: Streamlining processes and supporting services to drive the city forward without overextending into areas best suited for the private sector. Palmer emphasized her gratitude to the volunteers, business owners, and residents of Glens Falls who make the city a community and a home.

“‘I’m asking for your trust, participation, and partnership as we take this journey together,’ Palmer stated.”