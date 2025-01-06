Constantino, seeking Stefanik seat, to hold free MMA event at Cool Insuring Arena

Zander Frost reports: Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino announced he will host and pay for a “FREE Cage Wars event at the Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena on February 7th, 2025”

Mr. Constantino is seeking the Congressional seat Elise Stefanik will vacate upon expected confirmation as Ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr. Constantino’s release said political operative Roger Stone and former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal will make appearances “to speak in support of Cage Wars.”

Mr. Constantino was quoted, “A little bird told me a Democrat politician illegally pressured Rivers Casino to give Cage Wars the boot to hurt me. I immediately decided to support this great local business by throwing a bigger event at the historic Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena.”

The release said, “The free event, which starts at 6pm on Friday, February 7th, features 10 amateur MMA fights and will be headlined by Glens Falls legend Matt Secor, who fought in the UFC and operates the highly popular Matt Secor BJJ gym in Glens Falls.”