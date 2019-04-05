Stewart’s to buy former Time Warner bldg. on Ridge for bigger store

Stewart’s is under contract to buy the old Time Warner building at the corner of …

Stewart’s is under contract to buy the old Time Warner building at the corner of Ridge and Sanford Streets in Glens Falls, plus the accountant’s office and parking lot just to its north, and build a larger, more modern store across the street from its current store.

Attorney Matt Fuller, representing Stewart’s, sought and received a preliminary recommendation Tuesday from the Glens Falls Planning Board for two zoning changes to help facilitate the company’s plans. Stewart’s will return to the Planning Board for a full site plan review.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.