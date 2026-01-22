Bob Landry: Ridge Street alley is a ‘fire waiting to happen’

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes; Glens Falls Ward 2 Councilman Bob Landry is concerned the condition of the alleyway off the City Hall Ridge Street parking lot poses a fire hazard.

The alley is behind restaurants Farmacy and Radici on Ridge Street and The Mikado on Glen Street.

At the Jan. 13 Common Council meeting, Mr. Landry said the alley has large plastic 55-gallon cooking oil drums and wooden pallets stacked 10 to 15 feet tall.

He said he recently “couldn’t walk back in through there. It was very plugged up.”

He said he’s also seen restaurant employees smoking in the alley.

“It’s a fire waiting to happen,” Mr. Landry said. “It’s in a part of our downtown that you can’t see.”

He told The Chronicle afterward the fire risk “scares the living daylights out of me,” and that he hopes to discuss it at an upcoming city Policy Committee meeting.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved