Miksch & Girard retire from Glens Falls Fire Dept.

Assistant Chief Robert Miksch and Firefighter Stephen Girard retired from the Glens Falls Fire Department after 34 and 24 years of service respectively. The department honored them with the traditional final ride out of the Ridge Street Fire station on Sunday, Jan. 18. Mayor Diana Palmer attended and thanked both men for their service.

Acting Fire Chief Izzy Modert said last week in a report to the Board of Public Safety, “Rob Miksch has been there for more than three decades. “Steve Girard’s father and family were in the fire service as well. He was brought up as a wee little lad, walking in the firehouse and being part of it. This is a huge thing for him, because he’s stepping away and there’s not another Girard in the house.”



