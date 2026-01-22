Ice Bars return! New winter staple

Time again for the North Country equivalent of a Tiki bar. Sure, we could cozy up in front of a warm fire, but why not embrace the season? Bundle up for outdoor bars and interactive sculptures crafted from ice, themed drinks and activities. Each is unique. Admission is free except where noted.



Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Pub and Brewery, Lake George. Friday-Saturdays, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31, 5-10 p.m. Think 70s and spinning LP “platters.” Interactive ice sculptures, specials, family friendly games, groovy music and vibe.

Fire & Ice Bar, Fort William Henry, Lake George. Friday-Saturdays, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31. History theme, signature shots, fire pits across the lawn overlooking the lake. Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-10 p.m.; and Sundays, noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Music: Jan. 23: Frank Murray. Jan. 24: Radio Junkies. Jan. 30: Fenimore Blues. Jan. 31: Jay Yager.

Glacier Ice Bar, Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing, Friday to Saturdays,, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31. The one that started it all. Music, interactive ice scupltures, cocktails, high end vibe. Reserve dining igloos early (and restaurants too). Entry: $35 Friday, $55 Saturday, free with overnight stay. Tickets: opalcollection.com.

TR’s Restaurant & Lounge Ice Bar, Lake George Holiday Inn Resort. Friday-Saturdays, Jan. 23-24 & 30-31. Fridays, 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Back after a few-year hiatus. Family-friendly, overlooking Lake George from the Holiday Inn’s stone patio and fire pit.

Erlowest Winterbar, Bolton Landing, Saturdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 7, 1-4 p.m. Fire tables, igloos, light fare, more, indoors and on the stone balconly overlooking the lake and moutains. Music: Jan. 24 & 31: Rich Ortiz. Feb. 7: Kate Stano.

The Gem Ice Bar, Bolton Landing. Friday-Saturdays, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31. Cut your own ice cubes. 3 p.m. “Bringing the ‘ice bar’ to your table…with fun icy experiences while staying cozy at the comfort of your dining table.”

The Lagoon on Lake George, Weekends, Saturdays, Jan. 31-Feb. 28, noon-7 p.m. DJ Music. Home for all the LG Winter Carnival cook-offs. Fireworks every Saturday in February at 7 p.m.

