28 apartments for homeless planned on Cooper St., Glens Falls

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

With $9.2-million in state funding, the Warren-Washington Association for Mental …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

With $9.2-million in state funding, the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health (WWAMH) plans to build 28 apartments of affordable permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals at 47-50 Cooper Street in Glens Falls. It’s the former Mullen Ironworks property.

“Fourteen units will be reserved for those with a mental illness diagnosis, four will be reserved for homeless youth, four will be for survivors of domestic violence and six will be for those who are chronically homeless,” said John Farrell, assistant director of program operations for WWAMH.

He said another four apartments — three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom — will be for families. Residents will pay 30% of their income per month.

“This is a big deal,” WWAMH executive director Andrea Deepe said. “The community has been asking for it, and we’re so grateful to get the funds to be able to build it.”

WWAMH paid $300,000 for the property on Dec. 20, Warren County land records indicate.

Ms. Deepe said the apartments “will be a space where we can link services and advocate for our tenants. Staff will be there 24/7, it’s a great location and it’s very accessible. We use the ‘Housing First’ model, which says that if you take care of the housing piece for these individuals, the other things will start to fall into place.”

Mr. Farrell said, “The missing piece in this area is permanent supportive housing, which this will provide.”

WWAMH will provide case management, legal assistance and advocacy, benefit assistance, counseling and crisis intervention, trauma informed assessment care and risk reduction and safety planning, Mrs. Deepe said.

In October 2018, WWAMH received a $3.4-million grant from the Empire State Supported Housing Initiative.

In December, it received $5.8-million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Mr. Farrell said the Cooper Street location is zoned light industrial, and that WWAMH officials have been in contact with Mayor Dan Hall throughout the process, and hope to submit plans to the City’s Planning Board in the coming months.

“Pending approvals, we hope to be open within 18 months to two years,” Mr. Farrell said.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.