Bill Collins plans new ‘Celtic Attitudes’ store in the Outlets

Former Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins tells The Chronicle he’s moved his Celtic Attitudes T-shirt printing operation to a location in the “Million Dollar Half Mile” outlets on Route 9 in Queensbury.

Mr. Collins announced Monday on Facebook that he plans to open a new Celtic Attitudes storefront this April, next to Le Creuset in the Log Jam Outlets.

His prior print shop was located in the basement of the former Leland Paper building at 178 Maple Street on the East Side of Glens Falls. That building is currently under renovation as apartments.

— C. DeDe



