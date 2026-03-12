Glens Falls PBA raises new questions re John Hogan theft case

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association issued a statement Friday raising more questions about the handling and outcome of former police officer John Hogan’s alleged theft from the PBA.

He was accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the union, of which he was treasurer. The amount constituted a felony, the PBA said in its original press release about the case on December 3.

On December 2, Mr. Hogan was arrested by the NY State Police on a charge of petit larceny; arraigned in Glens Falls City Court; pled guilty to the lesser charge of Disorderly Conduct, a violation; and the case was closed and sealed.

The PBA’s new release on Friday, headlined “Glens Falls PBA Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Prosecutorial Decisions,” was under the imprint of its new president, Sergeant James Neal.

It says in part, “At no point did the union request, approve or support any reduction or limitation of criminal charges in exchange for restitution or the status of employment or resignation. Any suggestion otherwise is factually incorrect and misleading and simply not true…

“Despite this, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office publicly stated that restitution was prioritized because ‘The Police Department wanted the victim made whole as quickly as possible.’

“This statement does not reflect the position of the actual victim.”

The release adds, “The PBA, to date, has not been made whole through restitution of the entire amount stolen.”

The PBA says, “Decisions made by the City’s labor counsel during the prior administration directly affected the outcome of this matter,” referring to, though not naming, then-Mayor Bill Collins.

The PBA listed “issues raised of separation status, benefits and the union’s rights as the victim. The union was neither consulted nor informed of these decisions at the time they were made.”

“These facts raise legitimate and serious questions. Importantly, since assuming office, Mayor (Diana) Palmer and City Attorney (Taylor) Basford have been responsive and transparent in working with the union to clarify what happened and ensure accountability moving forward.”

“The officers who discovered and reported the misconduct fulfilled their duty with integrity,” the PBA wrote.

“Recent statements…improperly shift responsibility away from those who held actual authority of charging and case resolution decisions.”

Saratoga D.A. Eby refutes PBA claims

Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby denies the Glens Falls PBA’s claim that it was not consulted and did not receive all its money back in the case of then-officer John Hogan’s theft of Police Benevolent Association funds.

“The stolen money was recovered before an arrest was made, and returned,” Mr. Eby tells The Chronicle.

Mr. Eby took office on Jan. 1.

“The prosecution of this case predates me. However, I made multiple attempts to discuss this case with the leadership of the Glens Falls Police Department and Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association, to no avail.

“After seeing their release, I communicated with the prosecutors who handled the case and reviewed documentation that demonstrates the two offices were in communication throughout the case.

“I remain hopeful that I can meet with their leadership because I’ve always had great dealings with that department.”

— Cathy DeDe

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve