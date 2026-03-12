Jean Lapper to run for Queensbury Town Supervisor

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Democrat Jean Anderson Lapper declared her candidacy for Queensbury Town Supervisor. She is currently the town Deputy Supervisor, appointed by Supervisor John Strough, who is not seeking re-election.



She’s run twice before for office, unsuccessfully — in 2019 for a Queensbury At-Large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisoirs and in 2022 against State Senator Dan Stec.

Those positions are “largely legislative,” Ms. Lapper said in a conversation with The Chronicle.

“The Town Supervisor position is more of a management and executive leader job, which I’ve done before. I have a lot of experience with finances, law and government in my professional capacity.”

Ms. Lapper owns Anderson Advisory Certified Public Accounting.

Of running for supervisor, she says, “For me, it’s time.”

“As a CPA and small business owner, I understand the importance of careful planning and fiscal responsibility. Queensbury has great momentum, and I’m ready to work with our residents and town leaders to keep moving forward.”

She tells The Chronicle, “Having the experience of working outside of government puts me in a position to understand the experience of citizens, ordinary people…

“What we need right now is stability in the town after a long tenure (of Mr. Strough). I think I’m the right person to do that. We need to bring together the town board and the supervisor. The board has been very difficult for our supervisor to work with this past year. I want to see us preserving the good things that we have in the town, and to not get so political.”

Ms. Lapper said, “The decision to serve the community was not difficult. Figuring out how to do it, reorganizing what I’ve been doing for a long time, that was.”

“Of course, you have to win first,” she says. “I’ve built a good business and a lot of relationships over the years.” Should she win, “I will retain some business, as long as it’s not a conflict.”

“Technically and traditionally,” Ms. Lapper says, “the Town Supervisor is not a full-time position, but I think it requires full-time work.”

Mr. Strough appointed her deputy supervisor after Mr. Strough clashed with prior deputy supervisor Mike Dixon, the Republican Ward 3 councilman who challenged Mr. Strough unsuccessfully in the race for Supervisor last November.

That election was for just one year, due to the state’s new Even-Year Election Law.

Ms. Lapper listed her priorities are:

“Responsible fiscal management and taxpayer protection; smart economic development; infrastructure and community investment; maintaining a strong municipal workforce; and open, collaborative government.”



•

Other current candidates for town supervisor are William “Bill” Van Ness, who has the Republican endorsement, and Brad Magowan, who has the Conservative endorsement.

