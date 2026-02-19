Thursday, February 19, 2026

Big & busy week for Lake George Winter Carnival: Hockey, on-ice races

February 19, 2026 Hot Copy

Four headlining events and dozens of weekly favorites are set at the Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend.

Vroom on the ice! — A big draw for the Lake George Winter Carnival. Last week’s sanctioned on-ice races were cancelled. Motorized vehicles were everywhere on the ice in any case. This week, On-ice car races all day, Saturday and Sunday, weather and ice permitting. Photo by Adirondack Queen/Eva & Brandon Dague
Events are held on the ice, weather permitting, and around the Village, Friday to Sunday, with additional weekday events planned. Most are free. See the Web and Facebook for the very full daily schedule.

  • On-Ice Car Races: This week’s featured motorized event, runs all day, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-22. As always, weather and ice permitting. Also: Weekly ATV Poker Run continues Saturdays, Feb. 21-March 7, 10 a.m. from Duffy’s Tavern.
  • Chowder Cook-off by area restaurants, Saturday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. hosted at The Lagoon. Samples sold “by the cup,” while they last. Guests vote on the winners. Upcoming cook-offs: Chicken Wings and Mac & Cheese. Fin advance sample tix on the web.
    • Polar Plunge, daily/Bill Smith photo
  • Outhouse Races!, Week 2, Saturday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. On the ice, or at Battlefield Park. “Part engineering challenge, part costume contest.” Watch as teams battle for cash prizes in custom-built, human-powered “privies” mounted on skis. Register on the web.
  • Saturday Art Workshops, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake George Arts Project. This week: “Imagination station.”
    • Motor sports/Adirondack Queen photo-Eva & Brandon Dague
  • Warm-up pizza party at Boats by George, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ongoing: Horse & carriage rides, free ice skating, helicopter rides, kids’ activities, snow tie dye tee shirts, Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Show at 2:30 p.m. (sign up your pet), Polar Plunge into the icy lake at 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Souvenir mugs and hot cocoa at 5:30 p.m. $15. Also, free s’mores fixings, bonfire and fireworks.

Sundays: Karaoke and Stewart’s ice cream sundaes at noon. Cupcakes at 1 p.m. Keg toss at 3:15 p.m. Women’s skillet toss at 3:45 p.m

Men compete in keg toss, women in the frying pan! Bill Smith photos

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve

Check Also

Constantino sit-down at the Chronicle

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer NY-21 Republican Congressional candidate Anthony Constantino sat down with …

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!