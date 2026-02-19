13 of the 18 apartments are already taken above former ‘Incubator,’ Hot Shots & Sandy’s

Bonacio cites demand

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Bonacio Development has rented 13 of their 18 new apartments above the renovated former Sandy’s Clam Bar, Hotshots and “Incubator” buildings at 41 and 45 South Street and 36 Elm in downtown Glens Falls, Project Manager Steve Licciardi tells The Chronicle.

Monthly rents for the 1- to 3-bedroom units range from $1,100 to $2,287, said Gianna Bonacio, Marketing and Business Development Manager for Bonacio.

“Leasing is going very well,” Mr. Licciardi said. “We just have five that remain. With the historic elements, amenities and charm, as well as the location next to the farmers market, it’s been a great reception….The first tenants moved in right in line with the first of the year. We began marketing just before the holidays.”

The Chronicle has heard from tenants concerned about how far they have to go to park.

“We’re still working out the intricacies,” Mr. Licciardi says. “We’ll have more to share in the short term.”

The Common Council just voted to approve the contract with 333 Glen Street to provide the 35 promised parking spots for these apartments in their adjacent parking garage.

Seventy more apartments are planned for Phase 2 of the project that is now under construction.

The five-story South Street Apartments building is rising fairly quickly.

“We’re good at new construction,” said Mr. Licciardi.

He said they aim to have the new apartments completed by “late in the fourth quarter of 2026.”

The building has steel framing on the first floor that supports upper floors framed in wood. Mr. Licciari say it’s called “podium” construction, “a very typical” building style.

Last month, Bonacio requested and received the okay from the Glens Falls Planning Board for Elm Street to remain closed between Sandy’s and Hotshots, until June 1, for construction.

