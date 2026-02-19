In emotional tribute, BYU retired Jimmer’s No. 32 BYU jersey, lifted it into rafters

Brigham Young University retired Jimmer Fredette’s No. 32 jersey Saturday at halftime of the Cougars’ game against Colorado. The Glens Falls native became just the fifth player in BYU basketball history to have his jersey lifted into the rafters, joining Danny Ainge, Kresimir Cosic, Mel Hutchins and Roland Minson.



“This is unbelievable,” Fredette said at the podium amid Jimmer chants.

He joked, “I have a lot of former teammates who are here in the building tonight, and I want to thank them for letting me shoot so much. I appreciate that.”

Athletic Director Brian Santiago said, “You almost single handedly captivated an entire country, an entire world of basketball. We are so grateful that you left your blood, sweat and tears on this very floor, and you inspired dreams in all of us.”

University President Shane Reese said, “On this court we’ve seen remarkable feats of athleticism, but those rafters are reserved for truly exceptional greatness.”

Fredette said, “I have had some of the greatest memories of my life literally right here inside of this court.

“When I was a small-town boy from Glens Falls, New York, I didn’t really know what it meant to me to play at Brigham Young University, but when I got out here, I found out quickly that it is way more than just basketball. Wherever I’ve gone in this world to play basketball, I am always known as Jimmer from BYU. And I love that, and take that responsibility very seriously — from playing here to being someone who is trying to go forth and serve as this university tells us to go and do.

“And I am so grateful to be able to have brought that with me, to be a disciple of Christ, to be someone who’s trying to bring people to Christ. That has been a huge mission, because of this university.”

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-2011. He is the school’s second all-time scorer with 2,599 points. He was National Player of the Year in 2011 and led BYU to its first Sweet 16 since 1981. — Ben Westcott

