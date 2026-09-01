New bar set at the former Sandy’s Clam Bar

After college he went to North Carolina and worked in sales.

“I’ve always wanted to own a business, just kind of waiting for the right opportunity,” he said. “I know how great of an area it is, so the opportunity to hop in here and start a business I know that’s somewhere that I’ll commit to staying and growing at.”

Mr. O’Mara said he started putting a plan together in March from North Carolina, scrolling listings for a turnkey space. He toured the former Sandy’s in May, and moved back here in July.

“We were in negotiation for a few months, and then I signed the lease August 17,” Mr. O’Mara said.

The Chronicle asked: Are people surprised you’re opening a South Street business being just 25 years old?

“I’m sure people will react to that. I’m not sure that they’ll do it directly to me,” Mr. O’Mara joked.

“I will say, the support I’ve received from everybody that I’ve spoken to, obviously family and friends, but even strangers — I’ve gotten a ton of support.

“Going in, it’s a risk, and people are going to react how they react. But I’m confident in myself, and I did enough of my own research and background, I’ve been in the industry. I have enough confidence, so I feel good about it.”

He hopes to open Corner Pour in early 2027. The business was to appear before the city Planning Board on Sept. 2.